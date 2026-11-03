DP World Completes First Phase Of New Warehouse Construction At Caucedo Economic Zone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First phase marks progress on new facility that will deliver more than 613,000 square feet of logistics space upon full completion, supporting regional distribution and nearshoring

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has completed the first phase of construction on a new warehouse at its Economic Zone in Caucedo, Dominican Republic, marking a milestone in the ongoing development of the facility and the company's efforts to expand logistics capacity in the region.

The new facility, known as Warehouse 8, is being developed in phases and will provide approximately 613,500 square feet (57,000 square meters) of warehousing and distribution space once fully completed. Located adjacent to the Port of Caucedo, the warehouse is designed to support logistics providers, manufacturers, distributors and companies seeking to establish or expand operations in the Caribbean and the Americas.

Manuel Martinez, CEO of DP World Dominican Republic, said:“The completion of this first phase marks another milestone in our continued investment in Caucedo and the Dominican Republic's growing role in regional trade. As we advance construction of this new facility, we are expanding the infrastructure needed to help businesses establish regional distribution networks, strengthen supply chains and connect with international markets.”

Expanding Integrated Logistics Capability

The phased development of Warehouse 8 will add new capacity to DP World's Economic Zone, where port infrastructure, warehousing, distribution and value-added logistics services are integrated within a single logistics ecosystem.

Once completed, the facility will support warehousing, inventory management, distribution, value-added logistics and regional supply chain operations. Its flexible design will allow customers to scale operations based on business needs.

The development is expected to support approximately 300 to 500 jobs as customer occupancy and operations expand, contributing to local employment and economic growth.

The DP World Economic Zone shares a customs perimeter with the Port of Caucedo, enabling seamless cargo movement between facilities. With 24/7 customs availability, this integration simplifies cargo handling, inventory management and distribution.

Jorge Diaz, Vice President of Economic Zones, DP World Dominican Republic, said:“Expanding warehouse capacity will help us meet growing demand for flexible, efficient logistics solutions across the Caribbean and the Americas. What sets DP World Economic Zones apart is the ability to connect warehousing, distribution and port operations within a single customs-controlled environment. This integration helps our customers simplify their supply chains, move goods more efficiently and scale their operations as their businesses grow.”

Supporting Regional Trade and Nearshoring Growth

The warehouse development advances DP World's investment in Caucedo as a regional trade and logistics hub, leveraging its strategic location and connections to global shipping routes, national highways and nearby airports to provide efficient access to markets across the Americas and Europe.

DP World is progressing plans to expand the Port of Caucedo and adjacent Free Trade Zone with the development of new roads, utilities, commercial facilities and pre-built storage units. The broader initiative is designed to increase the port's annual container handling capacity from 2.5 million to approximately 3.1 million TEUs and make 225 hectares of additional land available for development.

DP World estimates the combined expansion could attract US$3.9 billion in foreign direct investment and support US$4 billion in new manufacturing output, creating opportunities for businesses seeking to diversify production and distribution networks closer to North American markets.

DP World has operated in the Dominican Republic for more than 25 years, investing over US$700 million in the development and modernization of the Port of Caucedo since 2003. The completion of Warehouse 8's first phase further expands the company's logistics footprint and reinforces its long-term commitment to supporting trade and economic development in the country.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.



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