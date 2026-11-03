Decisionhr Expands Sales Presence In California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bobby Mayville and Dan Hausmann join DecisionHR as Senior Consultants, serving business owners, brokers and referral partners in Southern and Northern California

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionHR, a national provider of professional employer and HR outsourcing services, today announced that Bobby Mayville and Dan Hausmann have joined the company as Senior Consultants in California. Mayville will focus on Southern California, and Hausmann will focus on Northern California.

Mayville brings more than 15 years of PEO sales and channel leadership experience. He began his career in enterprise sales with a national PEO, where he consistently ranked among the company's top producers. He went on to build the broker and agency channel for a Southern California PEO division from the ground up before being promoted to lead the division as its president. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales for a national IRS-certified PEO, where he grew broker and referral partner distribution across payroll, compliance, employee benefits and workers' compensation. He takes a consultative approach and builds partner programs that help brokers win new business and retain their clients.

Hausmann brings more than a decade of PEO and HR outsourcing sales experience and has earned top sales honors at two national PEOs. He began in the industry building referral relationships with accounting firms for a national payroll and HR provider, and for the past nine years he has worked directly with business owners across Northern California to find the right payroll, benefits, workers' compensation and HR solution for each company. Outside of work, he serves as president of Folsom American Little League.

California is one of DecisionHR's key markets in the West. With sales leaders in both the southern and northern parts of the state, the company will grow through direct relationships with employers and through the brokers, accountants and advisors who serve them.

"California is one of the most complex states in the country for employers, and business owners want an advisor who knows the market and is close by," said Josh McIntosh, Chief Revenue Officer of DecisionHR. "Bobby has built broker and referral partner programs from the ground up, and Dan has a long track record of growing business directly with employers. Together they give California employers and the advisors who serve them a local DecisionHR team across the state."

About DecisionHR

DecisionHR is an IRS-certified professional employer organization (PEO) serving small and mid-sized businesses in all 50 states. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company provides payroll and tax administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation and claims management, and HR and compliance support through the Worklio platform. DecisionHR has served growing businesses since 1996. For more information, visit

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