Journify Raises $12M Series A Amid 5X Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journify, the ad signal infrastructure company, today announced a $12 million Series A at four times its previous valuation. Al Mada Ventures led the round, co-led by returning investor Silicon Badia, with Shorooq and Bunat Ventures increasing their investment and Du Ventures and Oraseya Capital joining as new investors. The funding will take Journify into the US and Europe and expand the AI behind its platform.

Global ad spend will exceed $1 trillion in 2026, with algorithms expected to place three quarters by 2028, according to dentsu. These systems learn from the customer outcomes brands send back. Browser restrictions, broken tracking, and disconnected offline sales leave them with an incomplete picture of who buys.

Journify makes sure ad platforms such as Google, Meta, TikTok, Snap and Amazon Ads see the purchases, sign-ups and store sales a brand's customers actually make. More than 100 businesses use Journify today, from fast-growing ecommerce brands to some of the region's largest retailers, representing hundreds of millions of dollars in annual ad spend.

Customers include Jarir Bookstore, one of Saudi Arabia's largest retailers, which increased its return on ad spend on Meta by 182%, and Saudi ecommerce brand Baytonia, which grew its return on ad spend on TikTok by 80% while cutting cost per purchase by 44%.

“AI is transforming advertising, but the intelligence behind it is only as good as the signals it receives,” said Taoufik El Jamali, Co-Founder and CEO of Journify.“Businesses know who buys, who comes back and what creates lasting customer value. Too little of that knowledge reaches the ad platforms driving their growth. Our vision is to close that gap, turning real customer outcomes into intelligence ad platforms can learn from. We're building toward a future where advertising AI understands what makes a customer valuable to each business, not just what makes them click.”“As AI takes on a greater role in marketing, we believe the connection between reliable customer data and the decisions built on it will become increasingly valuable,” said Omar Laalej, Managing Director at Al Mada Ventures.“What interests us about Journify is its approach to building that connection from the data layer up: a privacy-first foundation that can evolve into intelligence and action. The founders' understanding of that opportunity gives us confidence in their ability to build a platform that marketers can increasingly rely on, both to understand their customers and to act on that understanding.” Hossam Shafick, Partner at Silicon Badia, Seed Lead and returning investor, added,“Since our initial investment, Journify has grown its valuation by more than 4x, and its revenues more than 5x, validating both the strength of its technology and the team's ability to execute at scale. That performance has deepened our conviction that Journify can become a global leader in ad signal infrastructure. We are proud to double down and co-lead this round as the company expands into the world's largest advertising markets.”

Journify already uses AI to monitor every connection continuously, detect signal-quality issues and fix them. The new funding will grow those capabilities as Journify expands beyond the GCC. In the US alone, digital advertising revenue reached $294.6 billion in 2025, according to IAB and PwC.

“I'm excited to help Journify scale in the biggest ad market in the world,” said Ryan Burke, a newly appointed member of Journify's board and three-time Chief Revenue Officer.“I've known Taoufik since our InVision days, and I've seen his product execution in action. Based on the success they're already seeing in the Middle East, it's not a question whether it works in the US, but how fast we can scale.”

About Journify

Journify builds ad signal infrastructure for performance marketers. Its privacy-first, real-time data layer helps brands improve the quality and reliability of the first-party signals used in advertising and measurement.

Journify connects data across web, mobile, offline sales, CRM, ecommerce platforms, backend systems and data warehouses. It validates and enriches conversion events and activates consented signals server-side across Google, Meta, TikTok, Snap, Amazon Ads and other platforms.

Founded in 2022 by Taoufik El Jamali, Amine Chouki and Omar Al Shoubaki, Journify is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Dubai and Riyadh. Learn more at journify.io.

Journify has obtained a SOC 2 Type II report and is committed to GDPR compliance.

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