Surface And Parallel Partner To Bring Advanced AI Research And Market Intelligence To People Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration enables Surface to investigate complex workforce questions, uncover emerging market trends, and connect external intelligence with each organization's own workforce data to inform strategic decisions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface, the AI-native people intelligence platform, today announced a partnership with Parallel Web Systems, the leading provider of web data and search infrastructure for AI agents, bringing powerful new research and market intelligence capabilities to People teams.

Through the integration, Surface can conduct sophisticated, multi-step research across billions of web pages, investigate emerging trends, and synthesize findings from sources across the web. By combining these capabilities with Surface's understanding of each organization's workforce, business context, and deep People expertise, the platform can help leaders answer questions that previously required extensive research, specialized analysis, and input from multiple teams.

The result is a new level of intelligence for People teams: the ability to investigate what's changing outside their organization, understand what those changes mean for their own workforce, and identify where to act.

"HR leaders are navigating some of the most consequential workforce changes we've seen in decades. AI is transforming jobs, skills are evolving rapidly, and the way leading organizations structure and develop their teams is changing," said Joelle Emerson, co-Founder and CEO of Surface. "But most People teams have very little visibility into what's happening beyond their own walls. We're changing that. By combining Parallel's powerful research capabilities with Surface's organizational intelligence, we're making it possible to investigate complex questions about the future of work and understand exactly what those findings mean for your organization."

From Research to Strategic Workforce Intelligence

Surface selected Parallel because of its research infrastructure purpose-built for AI agents, which enables sophisticated, multi-step investigation across the web, including identifying relevant sources, evaluating evidence, and synthesizing complex findings. Parallel's technology also enables continuous monitoring of external developments, extending market intelligence beyond on-demand research to more proactive insights.

Integrated into Surface, these capabilities unlock new ways for People teams to investigate strategic questions, including:



Anticipate the workforce impact of AI. How are leading companies redesigning roles, teams, and workflows around AI? Which skills are becoming more valuable, and how should organizations evolve their workforce strategies in response?

Identify emerging talent risks before they become larger problems. Which competitors are expanding into key talent markets, investing in critical skills, or making changes that could increase retention pressure? How might those developments expose existing workforce vulnerabilities?

Learn how leading organizations are evolving. How are companies responding to changing business conditions through organizational redesign, new talent models, and different approaches to workforce development? Which emerging practices offer valuable lessons for other organizations? Make smarter workforce investments. As industries evolve, which capabilities should organizations develop internally, where should they invest in hiring, and what emerging developments could change those decisions? How can internal workforce capabilities and external market conditions inform strategic priorities?

Unlike standalone web research tools, Surface can connect these external findings to an organization's internal workforce data, including its skills, talent composition, attrition patterns, and performance insights. This allows People teams to move beyond general industry research to intelligence grounded in their own organization's needs and priorities.

"AI agents are fundamentally changing how organizations access and use information, and they need infrastructure built for a world where research happens at a scale and complexity far beyond traditional search," said Parag Agrawal, founder and CEO of Parallel Web Systems. "We're excited to partner with Surface to bring these capabilities to People teams, enabling AI agents to investigate complex workforce questions, synthesize evidence from across the web, and connect that intelligence to the decisions organizations make about their people."

Bringing the Outside World into Every Workforce Decision

The Parallel integration is part of Surface's broader approach to people intelligence: bringing together internal workforce data, organizational context, external labor market intelligence, workforce benchmarks, and specialized People expertise in one AI-native platform.

By bringing these sources of intelligence together, People teams can move beyond reporting on what's already happened to anticipating emerging challenges, evaluating strategic options, and taking informed action.

The Parallel integration is now available in Surface. For more information, visit surface.ai.

About Surface

Surface is an AI-native people intelligence platform built for the next era of People leadership. By bringing together internal workforce data, organizational context, external market intelligence, benchmarks, and more than a decade of People expertise, Surface helps organizations anticipate workforce challenges, uncover opportunities, and make better decisions about their people. Learn more at surface.ai.

About Parallel Web Systems

Parallel Web Systems is the infrastructure powering how AI agents access and use the web. Its APIs give agents structured, grounded access to the open web, powered by a proprietary index of the global internet. Fortune 500® enterprises and leading AI companies including Harvey, Attio, Notion, Modal, and Rogo rely on Parallel. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Spark Capital, First Round Capital, Terrain Capital, and Abstract Ventures. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at parallel.ai.

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