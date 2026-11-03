Cynet Adds AI Security And Stronger Identity Protection To Unified Attack Path Management Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New release gives security teams and MSPs visibility into shadow AI, AI agents and GenAI services, and brings identity risk and ITDR investigations into one view

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynet, the leader in AI attack path management, today announced new AI Security and Identity Security enhancements to its unified platform to help security teams and managed service providers (MSPs) address unmanaged AI adoption and identity-based risk.

As organizations adopt AI applications and autonomous agents, security teams often lack visibility into which tools employees are using and what risks they introduce. At the same time, 87%

“Organizations are adopting AI faster than many security teams can gain visibility into its use, while compromised identities remain a persistent threat,” said Jason Magee, CEO at Cynet.“Shadow AI tools and compromised identities aren't isolated problems. They're steps in an attack path. Cynet now brings AI visibility into the same platform that already sees endpoints, identities, networks, email, SaaS and cloud, helping security teams and partners understand how risks connect and where to act.”

Key highlights of Cynet's AI Security and Identity Security enhancements include:



AI Security: See and Govern AI Across the Environment



AI Discovery - Beta: Identifies AI applications, AI agents and GenAI services across the organization, including unsanctioned shadow AI.



Approval Management - Beta: Lets teams manage approval status for AI tools, distinguishing approved from unapproved usage to support governance.



Exposure Assessment - Beta: Gives teams the ability to investigate AI adoption patterns and understand overall exposure, providing MSPs environment-specific information to establish clear governance.

Recommendations and Reporting - Beta: Provides AI-driven recommendations and allow-list insights to inform risk management, with exportable AI Security reports for stakeholders and customers.

Stronger Identity Protection: Identity Risk in One View



Centralized Identity Security - Beta: Brings identity risk signals, authentication activity, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) alerts and user context into one view, helping teams identify high-risk users and understand why they warrant attention.



Guided Investigation and Response: Supports per-user investigations across authentication activity and ITDR alerts, with integrated identity recommendations and remediation actions. Enhanced credential-theft detection: Use endpoint-native, deep packet intelligence (DPI)-based detection to identify DCSync activity associated with attempts to steal domain credentials.



Built on Cynet's Unified Attack Path Management Platform

The release extends Cynet's single-platform, single-console approach to AI and identity security, bringing AI usage and identity risk into the context of endpoint, network, email, SaaS and cloud activity. Cynet's 100% partner-first model and multi-tenant management support MSPs delivering security across customer environments.

CyAI, Cynet's natively built AI engine, acts on 97% of threats autonomously and remediates 90% automatically without human intervention. Working alongside CyAI, CyOps, Cynet's 24x7 team of security experts, delivers an integrated AI SOC with 1:100,000 analyst-to-endpoint efficiency and incident response included.

Cynet has also achieved 100% detection, protection and technique-level coverage in three consecutive MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations. These existing platform results provide the foundation for the release's expanded AI and identity capabilities.

Availability

Cynet's new AI Security and enhanced Identity Security capabilities are available in Beta to select Cynet customers and partners.

To learn more, read the launch blog and watch the Cynet AI Solution interactive demo. Partners can learn more about Cynet's partner program or contact their Cynet account team to request access to the Beta program.

About Cynet

Cynet manages attack paths with AI. The unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform - designed for IT and security teams and delivered through a global partner ecosystem - predicts, sees, and disrupts the full sequence of attacker steps across endpoint, identity, network, email, cloud, SaaS, and mobile. Powered by CyAI and backed 24x7 by CyOps, our integrated AI SOC, Cynet drastically reduces time to detect and respond, lowers TCO, and eliminates complexity. With fewer tools to manage, fewer alerts to chase, and more attack chains broken automatically, Cynet provides cybersecurity peace of mind so partners and customers can focus on what matters most. Learn more at

Media Contact

Natalie Dow

Merritt Group for Cynet

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