Get Toasted With Daysavers And Cheba Hut“Cousin Walk” King Size Pre-Rolled Cones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DaySavers and Cheba Hut announce“Cousin Walk” pre-rolled cones just in time for Thanksgiving celebration

SEATTLE, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DaySavers, the most innovative and transparent smoking accessories brand in the industry from Custom Cones USA, today announced a collaboration with Cheba Hut“Toasted” Subs. Together they are releasing the DaySavers x Cheba Hut Cousin Walk King Size Pre-Rolled Cones, a 3-pack of pre-rolled cones built for anyone who has ever slipped away from a big family gathering for a few quiet minutes.

The name comes from a familiar ritual: the“cousin walk,” the ramble away from the grown-ups at a family event, like Thanksgiving. With Cheba Hut's toasting expertise and DaySavers' pre-roll know-how, the two brands set out to make the perfect cone for the occasion.

“Every family has that one cousin who says, 'Wanna take a walk?' at exactly the right moment. We spent the last year with DaySavers making sure that walk gets the cone it deserves,” said Chrys Tirado, Associate Director of Local Store Marketing at Cheba Hut.“Our fans expect the good stuff, both on the sub and off it. The Cousin Walk King Size Cones are our thank-you note to everyone, just rolled up.”

DaySavers co-founder and CEO Harrison Bard agreed.

“Stepping away with the cousins to get a little toasted before dinner is a time-tested tradition and we wanted to partner with a company, like Cheba Hut, that fully understands how important toasting is,” said Bard.“Plus, these Cousin Walk King Size Cones are the perfect size to make sure every cousin gets their chance in the circle.”

Product details

The DaySavers x Cheba Hut Cousin Walk cones are king size cones, capable of holding about a gram of flower each, depending on grind.

They are made with DaySavers slow-burning and ultra-refined white paper sourced from the finest mills in France and feature a special“w” style filter tip customized with a green, grass-inspired Cheba Hut logo.

The flavor-free paper burns clean and smooth and the cones are fully compatible with home-filling options like the DaySavers Perfect Pack 2 or Fast Fill Rolling Tray.

Always tested

Like every DaySavers product, the Cousin Walk cones are independently lab tested to the highest cannabis standards in the industry for heavy metals, pesticides and microbials, so the paper is always as clean and safe as the flower inside it. DaySavers is not required to test its cones, but it does so because customers deserve to know what they're using.

DaySavers rolling papers and cones are also FSC certified, meaning the paper is sustainably sourced.

Pairing suggestion

For the full experience, DaySavers recommends pairing your Cousin Walk with the Midwest Best sandwich at Cheba Hut (roasted turkey, smoked ham, bacon, dijonnaise and provolone).

Live Event

DaySavers and Cheba Hut are hosting the Cousin Walk Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m., Nov. 12 at the Cheba Hut in Seattle's U District, 4730 University Way NE, STE 108, Seattle, WA 98105.

Every person who buys food will receive a pack of DaySavers x Cheba Hut Cousin Walk King Size Cones served on a DaySavers Rolling Tray (while supplies last) and have an opportunity to win other DaySavers, Fill-a Blunts and Smoke Temple products.

The bar will be open (21+) featuring a sale on Cheba Hut's“Liquid Marijuana” cocktail, made with pineapple juice, Parrot Bay rum, Blue Curaçao, Midori melon liqueur, and spiced rum. Though the cocktail does contain alcohol, it does not contain any THC or cannabis.

Check out the DaySavers x Cheba Hut Cousin Walk Cones here:

About DaySavers

DaySavers is a leading provider of premium, third-party tested pre-rolled cones, tubes and blunts. Known for its commitment to quality, safety and innovation, DaySavers products elevate the everyday session and set a new standard for style and compliance in the smoking accessories space.

About Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane, fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint." Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious, memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where genuine people serve made-to-order food. Cheba Hut's fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it's not about getting high; it's about epic food and legendary service. For franchising opportunities, visit us at franchise.chebahut.com.

Media Contact

Lex Parisi

Marketing Director

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



