Project44 Grows Shipper New ARR 49% On Its Largest New Customer Deals To Date As Analysts And Customers Validate Intelligent TMS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company releases 155 customer-first product innovations and Mo beats Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5 in testing on accuracy, consistency, and speed

CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced Q3 FY27 results for its shipper business. New ARR grew 49% year over year, driven by large new logo wins that lifted average selling prices for new customers 382% to the highest in company history. Net revenue retention (NRR) continued to improve, up approximately 600 basis points year over year.

The quarter also brought outside recognition for Intelligent TMS, project44's AI-native transportation management system. Intelligent TMS earned Leader status in seven G2 reports, a Major Player placement in the IDC MarketScape, an Accelerator designation in the Nucleus Research Value Matrix, and the top placement in Better Supply Chains TMS NExus analysis

Customer-first innovation defined the quarter. project44 delivered 155 product innovations in Q3, each one built to deliver customer value.

Mo, project44's conversational AI analyst that reasons across customer's data and business rules grounded in a decade of logistics context, now serves 210 customers and has answered more than 50,000 specific questions directly about customers' supply chains. In recent testing, Mo beat Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5 on accuracy, consistency, and speed, the three requirements for reliable AI.

“Customers are placing bigger bets on project44, and the proof is coming from outside our own walls. Independent analysts and verified reviewers now say about Intelligent TMS what our customers tell us every day, while Mo proves that AI is reliable when it runs on the right data. Both come from the world's largest, most accurate, and real-time logistics data graph, which makes our products faster to deploy, easier to use, and more context-aware,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44.

Analysts and customers validate Intelligent TMS

Analysts and customers are validating Intelligent TMS as a transportation management system that deploys quickly, is easy to use, and delivers measurable results. IDC and Nucleus Research recognized its current capabilities and documented business value, Better Supply Chains ranked it first among 11 vendors, and G2 named it a Leader in seven reports based on verified customer reviews.

G2. Intelligent TMS debuted on G2's TMS Grid this fall and was named a Leader in seven Fall 2026 reports, including the Enterprise Grid, where it was one of only four Leaders among 11 scored vendors. G2 rankings are based on verified customer reviews, so the result reflects what shippers say about the product. G2's Satisfaction score comes entirely from verified customer reviews. project44 holds an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 across 750 reviews on G2, and 93% of users say the product is headed in the right direction.

IDC. IDC named project44 a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Transportation Management Systems Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment, the company's first appearance in the report. Intelligent TMS covers freight procurement, planning, execution, visibility, and freight audit across truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, rail, air, ocean, and parcel. It deploys in three months and runs as a standalone system or alongside an incumbent TMS.

Nucleus Research. Nucleus named Intelligent TMS an Accelerator in its 2026 Transportation Management System Technology Value Matrix and scored its usability among the highest of the 25 vendors evaluated. Nucleus describes an Accelerator as a solution that is quick to deploy and easy to use, a fit for organizations that need broad, rapid, and consistent user adoption.

“project44 enters the 2026 Transportation Management Technology Value Matrix as an Accelerator, marking its first appearance in the report with its Intelligent Transportation Management System. By combining real-time logistics data with procurement, planning, execution, and AI-driven decision support, project44 has extended beyond visibility into a broader transportation management role,” said Charles Brennan, principal analyst at Nucleus Research.

Better Supply Chains. The industry media and research platform ranked Intelligent TMS first among 11 vendors in its Transportation Nexus Assessment, part of the TMS NExus Research framework, with an overall score of 88 out of 100.

“The era of the application stack is over. The platforms that matter in the modern supply chain turn high-quality data into decisions, connect an entire ecosystem of partners, and keep people in the loop while AI does the heavy lifting. In our TMS NExus assessment, project44's Intelligent TMS scored 88 out of 100, the highest of the 11 vendors we evaluated, and reached Level 5, our top maturity tier. It earned that position because it was built on a real-time transportation network and decision intelligence, rather than evolving from a traditional planning engine,” said Bart De Muynck, founder of Better Supply Chains former Vice President Research at Gartner.

The recognition reflects results customers report. Customers who have deployed Intelligent TMS report up to a 4% reduction in freight costs, up to a 17% gain in on-time delivery, and up to a 60% reduction in check calls. Automation and AI agents reduce manual effort by up to 70%, and predictive ETA accuracy reaches 95% within a 15-minute window.

The data underneath is the common thread. Most TMS platforms show a shipper how carriers perform on its own lanes, while Intelligent TMS grounds every recommendation in verified, market-wide performance from 285,000 carriers and 1.5 billion shipments observed each year.

Intelligent TMS also puts AI agents to work inside procurement and execution, within guardrails a shipper sets. The Freight Procurement Agent benchmarks contracted rates against live market conditions and automates carrier selection, and customers report up to a 75% reduction in sourcing cycle times. Automated Booking Orchestration for Ocean Freight, the Ocean Booking Data Enrichment Agent, and the Execution Recovery Agent extend that automation to booking, schedule changes, and carrier cancellations.

The recognition arrives alongside commercial growth. Intelligent TMS Q3 shipper revenue grew 59% year-over-year.

Mo delivers the accuracy, consistency, and speed reliable AI requires

Mo, the AI analyst project44 launched in July enables supply chain teams to ask questions in plain language and get answers and recommended next steps. At its core, Mo is an AI agent harness, providing the guardrails, workflows, and execution capability built around the language model. The model reads the question and explains the answer, while project44's unified data model, logistics ontology, semantics, and each customer's own definitions decide what the question means.

Reliable AI requires accuracy, consistency, and speed. In internal testing, Mo beat Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5 on each, with both systems working from the same underlying data. On accuracy, Mo answered 10 of 10 verified test questions correctly and Claude Opus 5.5 answered 2 of 10 correctly. On consistency, Mo gave the same answer all 10 times the same question was posed and Claude Opus 5.5 did so 2 of 10 times. On speed, Mo responded 2.5 times faster because it can immediately pinpoint the data for customers Mo's harness, not the model, drives these results.

Customers are already seeing measurable results. In detention and demurrage alone, one enterprise customer reduced its exposure by $6 million. Another freed up $200K in working capital with a single question to Mo, and a third tied $600K to $1.8 million in savings to a single disruption initiative.

project44 also announced its partnership with Snowflake to advance reliable, AI-powered supply chain decision-making through Mo.

“Supply chain decisions move fast, and the teams making them need answers that are just as fast. Mo will help us get there, putting accurate, data-grounded answers directly in the hands of the people who need them, without the back-and-forth of pulling reports or waiting on analysis,” said Doug Cantriel, head of North America transportation at Ford Motor Company.

Customer-first innovation delivers value across the platform

This quarter, project44 organized its roadmap around customer value. Across the platform, 155 product innovations were delivered, with AI as an underpinning to increase velocity. Key focus areas included data quality, which now gives every shipment four quality scores and further increases accuracy and reliability of milestones and ETAs; interoperability, which brings richer data into the systems customers already run with less integration; and cost accuracy, which delivers more competitive bids, quotes that match contracted pricing, and accurate invoiced costs.

“Having trusted data and real-time insight is critical to making better decisions across our supply chain. project44 helps turn visibility performance and data quality into actionable intelligence, from evaluating carriers during RFPs and spot bids to managing ongoing performance. That clarity allows us to move faster and build stronger partnerships with the carriers we rely on,” said Jim Hawk, director of logistics at Bunge.

“project44 has significantly improved the quality and reliability of our shipment data, giving us the confidence to make faster, better-informed decisions across our entire network. Having this level of intelligence integrated into the platform we already use on a daily basis means that our teams spend less time searching for information and more time acting on it,” said Susana Carvajal, head of international logistics at Agrosuper.

signal44

project44 has also announced it will host signal44, its flagship customer and industry event, in Chicago from March 31 to April 1, 2027, and in Amsterdam from April 7 to 8, 2027.

To learn more or request a demo, visit project44.com.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, and a preferred carrier network of 285,000 carriers, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

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