Fat Brain Toys' 2026 Holiday Gift Guide Makes Finding The Best Toys For Kids Easy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The guide features a range of holiday gift ideas for kids of all ages, including Air Toobz, Fat Brain Toys' bestselling toy three years running, and PlayTab, the 2026 Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year

ELKHORN, Neb., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fat Brain Toys, the world's premier designer of educational toys celebrating learning through play, has launched its 2026 Holiday Gift Guide to help families find the best holiday gifts for kids. Featuring toys that are educational, support development for babies and toddlers, and creativity for older children, the guide makes it easier to find gifts based on a child's age and interests.

This year's highlights include Air Toobz Evo, the latest evolution of Fat Brain Toys' bestselling air-powered play system and its best-selling toy three years running. Designed for kids ages 3 and up, Air Toobz Evo encourages hands-on, creative play as children build their own tube configurations and experiment with airflow. The guide also features PlayTab, awarded the 2026 Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year®, making it a standout option for families shopping for developmental toys for little ones, as well as the new PlayTab Cube, which offers more engaging, hands-on play options for little ones.

“The holidays are an important, but often overwhelming time for families, and we want to make finding the right gift easier,” said Jeff Jackson, Executive Vice President of Fat Brain Toys.“Our online guide offers a variety of ways to shop customized to your child. Whether gift-givers want to shop by age or for specific developmental goals we've curated an experience for shoppers that brings together award-winning new releases and annual best-sellers to help shoppers find toys their kids will love.”

The 2026 Holiday Gift Guide offers several ways to find the right gift, including:



Hottest Toys for 2026: Explore popular toys and standout gift ideas for the holiday season

Shop by Developmental Goal: Find toys that support children's growing skills through hands-on play

Shop by Age: Browse gift ideas for babies, toddlers, and older kids

New Releases: Discover the latest Fat Brain Toys products, including Air Toobz Evo Ways to Save: Find available promotions and discounts while holiday shopping



Families can explore a variety of toy options for every stage, from early learning and developmental play to creative building and imaginative play for older kids.

Explore the 2026 Holiday Gift Guide at FatBrainToys.com.

About Fat Brain Toys:

Fat Brain Toys is a leading direct-to-consumer brand and designer of toys that inspire children of all abilities to learn through pure, authentic play. Known for our modern, colorful design aesthetic, our award-winning toys and games can be found at leading retailers around the world, including our own website, .

Follow @fatbraintoys on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Pinterest, and @fatbraintoys2 on YouTube.

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Emma Bruni

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