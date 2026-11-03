Digital Culture Group Launches Resonance Studio, An AI Tool Built To Get Brands Out Of The Apology Game

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new module in Digital Culture Group's award-winning Audience Resonance IndexTM (ARI) shows brands how an ad will land before it runs, saving time, money, and customers









ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One ad can change how millions of people see a brand within hours of going live, for better or worse. Today, Digital Culture Group (DCG), the award-winning ad tech company, launched Resonance Studio, a new module in its AI platform, the Audience Resonance IndexTM (ARI). Resonance Studio checks a brand's creative against real-time cultural and behavioral signals before launch. It flags blind spots, shows what is likely to land with the intended audience and pinpoints the changes that will make the work stronger, all before a single media dollar is spent.

Over the past decade, some of the world's best-known brands have pulled campaigns and issued public apologies within days of launch, at a real cost to their reputation, sales and customer trust. It is an ongoing problem, and it comes from a gap in the process. Traditional pre-testing relies on focus groups and surveys that take weeks and reflect how people felt last month. Most campaign intelligence tools, including social listening, measure audience response only after an ad is live. Resonance Studio brings that intelligence to the front of the process, while teams can still change the work. It was built to close that gap, pairing DCG's predictive AI with the cultural know-how behind ARI.

"You don't want to be the next brand that issues an apology," said Crystal Foote, Founder and CEO of Digital Culture Group. "Culture moves faster than any campaign calendar, and it's already telling you what's going to land and what isn't. Resonance Studio gets rid of that step in your process, the one where you find out after the campaign is live and the backlash has already started. You get to hear it first."

How Resonance Studio Works

A brand or advertising agency uploads its advertising creative, such as a display ad, audio spot, CTV or online video, or ad copy, along with its campaign brief. Resonance Studio reads the ad creative against the brief and ARI's live audience signals (what people are talking about, searching for and responding to right now), then delivers a report that:



Scores how the ad creative is likely to resonate, including Cultural Relevance, Resonance Quotient and a projected Resonance Convergence Coefficient ScoreTM

Shows the evidence behind each score, what is already working and where the message risks missing

Rates how well the creative fits each platform in the media plan Ranks the priority changes to make, and can generate a mock design with those changes applied so teams can see the revision before they brief it

Introducing the ARI 100 Ad Pledge

To put Resonance Studio to work right away, DCG is launching the ARI 100 Ad Pledge: 100 complimentary Resonance Studio creative assessments for brands and agencies. Participating brands submit creative that is still in development, under NDA, and receive a full Resonance Studio report that flags where messaging may miss, surfaces what is already resonating and gives specific direction for revisions while there is still time to make them.

Pronghorn, an innovative beverage alcohol incubator, is among the first to take the pledge, using its assessment to pressure-test upcoming campaign creative.

"Our Pronghorn platform wins because we focus on going further, faster. Our spirits brands need technology that moves at the speed of culture," said Dia Simms, Co-Founder of Pronghorn. "Resonance Studio quickly tells us what works and what doesn't based on real-time cultural inputs. If you are launching campaigns based on last week's news, you are putting your brand value at risk. This tool delivers efficiency, risk mitigation and brand value protection in one module."

"Culture doesn't wait for a campaign to finish running anymore," Simms added. "What drew us to this pledge is the chance to hear that reaction before it happens instead of after. It's the difference between a campaign that lands and one that becomes a headline for the wrong reason."

National Pork Board, the checkoff organization representing U.S. pork producers, is also among the first to take the pledge, using its assessment to sharpen its audience and creative approach.

"As we head into 2027 planning, we're focused on sharpening how we understand and reach our audiences," said Atiya Dorn, Senior Director, Digital Marketing at the National Pork Board. "Resonance Studio gives us a real read on how our creative is resonating with our current audience segments, and the ability to bring those segments into the platform opens the door to identifying audiences we haven't reached yet."

Additional brands taking part in the pledge include Care.org, a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty and delivering lasting change and Vella Bioscience, a female health innovator dedicated to advancing women's sexual, hormonal, and intimate wellness through rigorous science and proprietary biotechnology.

The Ad Tip Line: Giving Consumers a Seat at the Table

DCG is also introducing the Ad Tip Line, a free, anonymous way for consumers to flag an ad that missed the moment or landed exactly right. No name, email or sign-up is required. Tips are never shared one-to-one; they are pooled into patterns that inform the Resonance Studio assessments brands receive.

"Too often, the people an ad fails to reach are the last ones invited into the conversation," said Foote. "The Ad Tip Line gives them a direct, anonymous way to tell us what resonates, what misses and why. Knowing how creative will land before launch helps brands protect brand equity, avoid costly missteps and build campaigns that connect."

Resonance Studio is available now within the ARI platform. Brands and agencies can learn more, request a demo and see the ARI 100 Ad Pledge at digitalculture.group/ari100.

About Digital Culture Group (DCG)

Digital Culture Group is an award-winning ad tech company offering precision-driven omnichannel advertising powered by real-time audience intelligence. Its flagship AI platform, the Audience Resonance IndexTM (ARI), turns live consumer signals into predictive audience strategy, so brands know what will work before they spend and eliminate wasted media. ARI has been recognized with Adweek's Tech Stack Award for Best AI Innovation, Digiday's Technology Award for Best AI Tool and Newsweek's AI Impact Award for Most Innovative AI Technology. DCG works with advertisers and agencies from enterprise brands to emerging disruptors. Learn more at digitalculture.group or contact...p.

About Pronghorn

Pronghorn is an investment and brand-acceleration platform building the next generation of brands and leaders in beverage alcohol. Backed by anchor investor Diageo, Pronghorn has raised $200 million to date and built a portfolio of 40 brands across spirits, consumer goods, and technology. Through three pillars (Grant, Accelerate, and Hire), Pronghorn pairs capital with operating expertise and talent pipelines to build brands from the ground up, with a plan to generate $2.4 billion in economic value by 2032. Co-founded by industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin J. Hall, and Dan Sanborn, Pronghorn takes its name from North America's fastest land mammal, an animal built for both speed and endurance. Learn more at Pronghorn.co.

Media Contact

Brittany Tibaldi / Nicole Fuchs

516-974-2216 / 917-386-7807

... /...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at