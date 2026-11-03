Vocate Education Solutions Announces Promotion of Asa Williams to Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Williams' promotion underscores Vocate's commitment to helping learners build skills, access opportunity and meet the evolving needs of today's workforce

Tampa, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocate Education Solutions (Vocate) today announced the promotion of Asa Williams to chief marketing officer. Williams previously served as senior vice president of marketing at Vocate and has been an influential leader with the organization for the past three years.

In her expanded role, Williams will continue shaping how Vocate and its institutions connect with learners, employers, community partners and other key stakeholders, while supporting the organization's focus on learner success and workforce outcomes.

“Throughout her time with our organization, Asa has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic insight and a deep commitment to our mission,” said Alexandra Schaffrath, president and chief executive officer of Vocate.“She has helped define our identity, how we communicate our purpose and how we position our institutions for the future. Her promotion reflects the significant impact she has already made and the value she will continue to bring as our chief marketing officer.”

Williams has played a central role in establishing Vocate's enterprise brand and shaping a shared vision across its family of institutions. She has expanded Vocate's marketing outreach and capabilities, helping the organization reach new audiences and increase awareness of the opportunities its institutions provide.

Williams also served as an instrumental voice in shaping Vocate's C.A.R.E. values of Collaborate, Advocate, Respect and Empower, translating the qualities that have long defined the organization's culture into a shared foundation for the future. These values help guide Vocate's efforts to create accessible, career-focused education and strengthen the connections between learning, employment and workforce needs.

“I'm honored to serve as Vocate's chief marketing officer and grateful for the opportunity to help advance an organization with such a meaningful mission,” Williams said.“Over the past three years, I've seen firsthand the dedication of our team and the transformative impact our institutions have on learners, employers and communities. As Vocate continues to shape the future of work, I look forward to strengthening our collective voice, elevating the stories that define our impact, and building greater awareness of the opportunities we create for individuals and organizations to thrive.”

For more information about Vocate visit .

About Vocate Education Solutions

Vocate is a non-profit higher education and workforce solutions provider dedicated to closing the nation's talent gaps in critical industries such as healthcare. Through its entities including Ultimate Medical Academy, American Institute, Nasium Training and Global Education Group, Vocate serves more than 20,000 adult learners nationwide, primarily in under-resourced populations. These learners seek the knowledge, skills and credentials needed to transition from job tracks in retail, food service and hospitality to career paths with growth potential in high-demand fields. Backed by more than 130 years of combined experience in higher learning across its institutions, Vocate delivers accessible, career-aligned programs enhanced by employer partnerships and comprehensive student support services. To date, Vocate has helped more than 120,000 graduates achieve career success through tailored, accessible education and expedited job placement support.

Attachment

Vocate Education Solutions Announces Promotion of Asa Williams to Chief Marketing Officer

CONTACT: Krista Numbers Vocate Education Solutions 3853026394...