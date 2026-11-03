Bionexus Launches BGLC 1Lab Pilot For Genematrix Workflows At MRNA Scientific

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product mini-site presents designs for customer reporting, private AI Q&A and agentic workflows; CogniAI integration would extend document processing KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC) ("BioNexus" or the "Company") today introduced BGLC 1Lab, its laboratory workflow product, and announced its initial launch as a controlled GeneMatrix-focused pilot at its MRNA Scientific Sdn. Bhd. subsidiary. A dedicated product mini-site is available at 1Lab is designed to connect clinic orders, specimen reception, bench activity, scientific review and report delivery in one traceable record. The workflow design links each step to accountable staff and makes a test's progress and exceptions visible.

“We are in a transition phase in our healthcare business, toward services that can integrate with increasingly autonomous AI. We believe an important part of AI's next phase of growth will come from connecting advances in large language models with the data and workflows needed to deliver useful services. We are developing 1Lab around laboratory operations, customer reporting and private AI, with qualified professionals retaining responsibility for laboratory and clinical decisions.”

Sam Tan, Chief Executive Officer of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.



Starting with GeneMatrix

BioNexus has built an enterprise version of GeneMatrix, the software behind its blood-based genomic screening, and completed internal workflow testing. The 1Lab pilot at MRNA Scientific's laboratory in Penang, Malaysia, focuses on connecting that analysis with the surrounding operational workflow.

The pilot will evaluate traceability and staff review before wider deployment. Clinical release of GeneMatrix Enterprise remains subject to validation and applicable security, privacy, regulatory and management reviews.

Secure reporting and private AI Q&A

The reporting system is designed to give referring clinics and authorized customers secure web and mobile access to released laboratory reports. That design includes viewing and downloading the current report, clear identification of corrected versions and retention of the report history. Patient access would follow clinician review and the laboratory's release policy.

Private AI Q&A is designed to help customers understand their own reports in plain language. The Q&A design grounds answers in the exact released report version and approved explanatory material, with supporting references and limits on questions those sources cannot answer. Clinical interpretation and follow-up remain with the clinician. Release of report Q&A remains subject to clinical review, validation and regulatory assessment.

Agentic AI under laboratory control

1Lab's AI design starts with staff-requested assistance: reading requisitions, drafting clinic messages and retrieving approved procedures. Source checks and named-person review govern each draft. More autonomous agent workflows are a longer-term development direction; specimen acceptance, run decisions, result verification and report authorization remain with authorized staff.

1Lab's private and sovereign AI design centers on institutional control over model operation, data processing and access. It covers local hardware and institutionally managed computing capacity. For Malaysian deployments, design requirements include domestic hosting of personal data and exclusion of laboratory and patient records from public AI services and shared-model training.

CogniAI integration

Following the anticipated closing of the previously announced Malaysian license agreement with Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: RYET) ("Ruanyun"), BioNexus intends to integrate Ruanyun's CogniAI document-intelligence platform into 1Lab. CogniAI would provide document recognition, classification and extraction for 1Lab's reading agents.

The document-processing integration would support GeneMatrix report-access and companion development; report Q&A requires separate source-grounding, validation and release controls.

The October 5, 2026 license agreement with Ruanyun remains subject to technology delivery, written acceptance, due diligence and required approvals. Commercial deployment can begin only after closing.

Connecting laboratories and clinics

MarketsandMarkets estimates the worldwide laboratory information management system market, which spans all industries and includes software, services and support, at US$3.26 billion in 2026 and projects US$5.84 billion by 2031.1 Malaysia's Ministry of Health records 214 licensed private hospitals and 11,067 registered private medical clinics as of December 31, 2024.2 BioNexus sees an opportunity to connect laboratories and referring clinics through workflow, secure reporting and private AI, starting with its own pilot.

Initial availability is limited to the controlled MRNA Scientific pilot. Release beyond the pilot, including agent, API and patient features, is subject to development, validation and applicable approvals. The mini-site includes designs shown with demonstration data. Clinics, laboratories and potential partners can explore 1Lab at or contact....

1 MarketsandMarkets,“Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market – Global Forecast to 2031,” September 2026.

2 Ministry of Health Malaysia, Health Facts 2025.

About BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC) is a technology-focused company operating across biotechnology, precision diagnostics and specialty materials. Through its subsidiaries, investments and licensing arrangements, the Company is developing new healthcare and life-science businesses alongside its established operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include the 1Lab pilot and wider release; GeneMatrix integration and validation; agentic workflows, customer reporting, private AI Q&A and related access features; private and sovereign AI deployment; CogniAI delivery, acceptance, closing and integration; the transition toward services integrating with increasingly autonomous AI; management's view of future AI growth; industry-market projections; and adoption and commercialization beyond MRNA Scientific.

Actual results may differ materially because of development and integration difficulties; AI output errors and model or host performance; validation, cybersecurity, privacy, data-residency and healthcare regulatory requirements; technology delivery, acceptance, due diligence and closing conditions; intellectual-property and third-party rights; implementation resources and funding; competition and customer adoption; and other risks in the Company's latest Form 10-K, subsequent Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. Third-party market estimates have not been independently verified by the Company and are subject to differing definitions and forecasting assumptions. The pilot does not establish clinical validation or assure commercial availability, customer contracts or revenue. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. BioNexus undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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