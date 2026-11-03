Urban Economy Forum And Elevate Living Sign Agreement To Establish NEXTHOME Global Lab, Powered By Elevate Living

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new initiative will connect housing research, innovation, investment, and implementation to advance alternative, sustainable, and scalable housing solutions.

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urban Economy Forum (UEF) and Elevate Living have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish NEXTHOME Global Lab - Powered by Elevate Living, marking a significant step forward in their shared commitment to advancing innovative, sustainable and scalable housing solutions in Canada and internationally.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony at the World Urban Pavilion in Toronto as part of the occasion of the World Station Banquet, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH).

"The agreement marks an important step toward advancing housing innovation and supporting the transformation of the housing industry in Canada and internationally,” says Reza Pourvaziry, Chair of the Urban Economy Forum, adding "NEXTHOME Global Lab will serve as a collaborative platform connecting research, industry expertise, project development, and implementation to address housing challenges and promote practical, scalable solutions."

The Lab aims to advance applied housing research and innovation by examining emerging housing challenges, innovative construction and development approaches, housing delivery models, and opportunities to improve affordability, sustainability, and efficiency. It will work to identify and develop practical housing models that can be adapted to different urban contexts, supporting more effective and sustainable approaches to housing development and delivery.

A central goal of NEXTHOME Global Lab is to bridge the gap between research and real-world application by translating knowledge, project experience, and innovative ideas into practical frameworks, proposals, and potential demonstration initiatives. The Lab will also explore innovative approaches to housing development, investment, financing, and delivery that can help mobilize resources and improve the implementation of housing solutions.

Through knowledge exchange and collaboration, the Lab will create opportunities for researchers, housing professionals, developers, policymakers, and other stakeholders to share expertise and innovative practices. It will support the analysis of selected housing projects, document lessons learned, identify challenges and opportunities, and develop replicable models that can inform future housing initiatives.

The initiative will also focus on developing a sustainable operating model, including its governance framework, programme priorities, partnership strategy, and long-term resource mobilization approach. Through these activities, NEXTHOME Global Lab aims to contribute to a more connected and implementation-oriented housing innovation ecosystem in Canada and internationally.

As part of the newly signed agreement, Elevate Living will serve as the Founding Sponsor and Strategic Partner of NEXTHOME Global Lab, supporting its establishment, programme development, institutional engagement, and long-term sustainability. The Urban Economy Forum will serve as the Founding Convenor and Lead Coordinating Organization, guiding the Lab's strategic development, coordinating its programmes and research priorities, and supporting institutional engagement and implementation.

The signing at the World Urban Pavilion during the World Station Banquet provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange in addressing global challenges. By connecting housing research, industry expertise, investment, and practical project development, NEXTHOME Global Lab seeks to contribute to a more sustainable, and innovative housing future for cities and communities.

“We know innovation is needed to move the needle on housing,” says Drew Toth, Founder of Elevate Living,“innovation alongside collaboration is a formula for real change."

The Urban Economy Forum (UEF) is an international organization based in Toronto, Canada, working to advance sustainable urban development by connecting stakeholders and promoting knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovative approaches to strengthening urban economies and sustainable cities.

Elevate Living is a community-focused home builder and land developer rooted in Ontario's Niagara Region. The company's work spans much of the housing spectrum, from supportive housing initiatives, gentle density to master-planned communities, townhomes, condominiums and rental apartments. Inspired by traditional neighbourhood design, Elevate Living shapes human-scale environments that prioritize pedestrian-friendly streets, sustainable building practices and integrated green space. By collaborating closely with municipal partners to reimagine underutilized land, Elevate Living delivers versatile, enduring neighbourhoods designed to support how people live today and grow tomorrow.

NEXTHOME Global Lab Powered by Elevate Living is an initiative under the NEXTHOME Global Platform, established through a strategic partnership between the Urban Economy Forum and Elevate Living. Its mission is to connect housing research, innovation, investment, and implementation to advance practical and scalable housing solutions.

-30-

Attachment

The Urban Economy Forum (UEF) and Elevate Living have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish NEXTHOME Global Lab

CONTACT: Elevate Living...