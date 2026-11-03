Fiberlight Expands Texas Network With New Route Serving Red Oak Data Center Corridor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) I-45 Route Adds Connectivity Options and Network Diversity to Support AI, Data Center and Carrier Demand Across Texas

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FiberLight LLC, a leading provider of high-capacity fiber-optic networks and connectivity services, today announced a new network route along the I-45 corridor connecting Corsicana, Red Oak, and South Dallas. The route extends FiberLight's reach into the growing Red Oak data center area and adds another path into the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market.

The new route adds geographic diversity to FiberLight's network, providing an additional path into DFW while expanding routing options between the Mansfield and Red Oak areas, DFW, and Central and South Texas. These diverse paths can support cross-border applications and the high-capacity connectivity needs of data center operators, wholesale carriers, enterprises, and other organizations as AI workloads and data center development accelerate across Texas.

The expansion builds on FiberLight's continued investment in Texas to meet growing demand for reliable, high-capacity, and geographically diverse connectivity. Recent initiatives include a new West Texas corridor extending from Midland toward El Pas and a nearly $500 million investment in West Texas network infrastructur. Together, these projects expand FiberLight's reach and routing options in key Texas markets as AI and data center development accelerate.

“Texas is seeing a surge in AI infrastructure and data center development, and none of it scales without the fiber to move data quickly and reliably,” said FiberLight CEO Bill Major.“AI and data centers need more than capacity. They need dependable fiber at the foundation of a diversified network, with route diversity to build in redundancy and support cloud, edge, and AI workloads. That's what we're building in Red Oak and across West Texas. We follow the market, listen to customers, and invest where connectivity is needed. The goal is simple: give businesses more ways to connect, scale, and stay resilient as demand grows.”

What's New:



New route serving Red Oak and South Dallas: Adds a high-capacity fiber route along I-45 through Corsicana and Red Oak into South Dallas, creating another path into the DFW market and extending connectivity to the Red Oak data center corridor.

More diverse connectivity across Texas: Expands routing options across FiberLight's broader network, connecting DFW with Mansfield, Red Oak, and Central and South Texas to support network resilience and cross-border applications.

Connectivity for AI and data center growth: Provides additional high-capacity infrastructure to move data between facilities and across distributed compute environments.

Flexible network services: FiberLight offers lit and dark fiber services, plus colocation and regeneration capabilities, to support a range of customer network architectures and connectivity needs. Customer-driven network expansion: Builds on FiberLight's success-based investment approach, in which customer requirements help shape network builds and expansions. FiberLight is taking orders and working with customers on bespoke network designs and service solutions ahead of anticipated 2027 availability.



Why It Matters:

AI and data center growth are increasing demand for both network capacity and route diversity across Texas. FiberLight's new I-45 route adds another path into DFW and extends connectivity to the Red Oak data center corridor. Alongside its continued investment in West Texas, the expansion reflects FiberLight's strategy of building where customers need connectivity, with the capacity and diversity to support growing regional and cross-border traffic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)



Why is FiberLight adding a new route through Red Oak and Corsicana?

The route responds to growing demand for high-capacity connectivity as AI and data center development expands south of Dallas. It adds a path along the I-45 corridor into South Dallas and the broader DFW market, giving customers more options for reaching data centers and connecting regional networks.

How does the new route improve network diversity?

The route adds another path into DFW and complements FiberLight's existing network infrastructure. Combined with the company's broader network across Central and South Texas, it gives customers additional routing options to help design resilient networks and support applications that depend on reliable connectivity.

Who can benefit from the new route?

Data center operators, hyperscalers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, and other organizations that need high-capacity connectivity can benefit from the added reach and routing flexibility. The route is particularly beneficial for customers connecting multiple data centers or supporting distributed AI and cloud workloads.

What services will FiberLight offer along the route?

FiberLight's service portfolio includes lit and dark fiber, colocation, and regeneration services. Solutions can be tailored to customers' capacity, routing, and network architecture requirements.

How does this expansion fit into FiberLight's broader Texas strategy?

FiberLight continues to invest in network infrastructure in response to customer demand and the growth of AI and data center development across Texas. The Red Oak route complements its West Texas initiatives, including a new corridor extending from Midland toward El Paso and a nearly $500 million investment in West Texas network infrastructure. When will the new network be available?

Network availability is anticipated in 2027. FiberLight is currently taking orders, developing network designs, and working with customers on tailored connectivity solutions ahead of launch. Customers interested in the route can engage with FiberLight now to discuss requirements and plan for service.

About FiberLight

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high-bandwidth networks to ignite our clients' digital transformation. With more than 20,000 route miles of fiber networks and 300,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wavelength Services, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Escalate PR

...