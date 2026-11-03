Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Tigo Energy, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On August 4, 2026, following the close of trading, the company disclosed its second-quarter 2026 financial metrics in a press release. The report revealed Q2 revenue of $25.4 million, missing the firm's previous projection of $30 million to $32 million. In addition, Tigo lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $130 million–$135 million down to $100 million–$110 million, representing roughly a 20.8% drop at the midpoint. In the release, Chief Financial Officer Bill Roeschlein explained that the revised 2026 outlook was driven by a delay in their U.S. optimized inverter partner's market launch until the fourth quarter, a slower rollout of the new GO Battery, and a weaker-than-anticipated rebound in European demand. Following this disclosure, Tigo's stock price dropped $0.75 per share, or 36.76%, closing at $1.29 per share on August 5, 2026.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
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