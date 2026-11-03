Globenewswire Press Release Distribution: How To Boost Reach And AI Visibility For Every Announcement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How to Maximize Press Release Reach Across Media, Search and Targeted Audiences

You spend weeks getting your announcement right, but small decisions before and during distribution can have a major impact on how far the content travels and who sees it.

On Nov. 5, join Notified and the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) for a 30-minute live demo of GlobeNewswire by Notified. You'll learn how you can gain more visibility and engagement from every press release, from improving the content before it's published to choosing the right tags, multimedia and supporting links.

You'll walk away knowing how to:



Improve release clarity and context with AI-powered optimization recommendations

Increase discoverability with strategic tagging, summaries, related links and AI-friendly content structure

Expand visibility through targeted industry and trade publication distribution

Boost engagement with multimedia assets, media snippets and compelling storytelling elements. Measure performance with insights into views, pickup, AI citations, indexing and training activity



WHEN: Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 2:00pm – 2:30pm ET









WHO:

Stacy Graham – Senior Account Manager, Notified

Stacy has more than a decade of experience in press release distribution and media intelligence. Before joining Notified in 2018, she was a senior sales analyst at Nasdaq and an account executive at Marketwired. Her work focuses on helping clients apply distribution best practices, so every announcement goes further.

Tim O'Connell – Senior Account Manager, Notified

Tim helps companies share and amplify their stories with clients, investors, employees and the media. That includes press release distribution through GlobeNewswire and IR event experiences. He joined Notified in 2021 has spent more than a decade in SaaS and marketing roles at companies including Zendesk, Khoros and TruScribe.

WHY:

Journalists aren't the only ones reading your press release. Search engines and AI systems pick it up too, often weeks later. First-of-its-kind research from Notified analyzed more than 25,000 GlobeNewswire releases and found that more than 56% of ChatGPT and Claude citations came after the first week. Small choices also matter; releases with descriptive subheadings earned 61% more AI citations, and those linking to the company's own website earned 57% more. This session shows you how to use these findings to get more from every release.

About Notified

Notified, part of Equiniti's Market Engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OSTM and IR HubTM. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified's solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

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This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.