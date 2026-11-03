Holley Performance Brands Highlights New Products, SXTH Element Acquisition And Amotiv Collaboration At SEMA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's first in-booth press conference Nov. 3 will highlight new products across four consumer verticals, its strategic collaboration with Amotiv, and the SXTH Element acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), home to a portfolio of iconic automotive brands serving enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket, today announced its plans for the 2026 SEMA Show, Nov. 3–6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In Central Hall Booth #22463, Holley will host its first-ever in-booth press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at noon PST, where leaders from American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Safety & Racing, and Euro & Import will introduce new products and highlight five builds and displays featuring brands from across Holley's portfolio.

Holley's SEMA presence follows its Oct. 29 acquisition of SXTH Element and Oct. 26 announcement of a strategic collaboration with Amotiv Limited (ASX: AOV). Both will be highlighted in the booth alongside new product launches from AEM and Edge. Holley will also meet with its top distribution partners during SEMA week to align on priorities and opportunities for 2027.

“SEMA provides an important platform to demonstrate the strength of our brands, the innovation taking place across our business and the partnerships helping us expand our reach,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Holley Performance Brands.“Our focus remains on delivering meaningful product innovation, connecting with enthusiasts and creating new opportunities across the automotive aftermarket. This year's show reflects the breadth of our portfolio and the work our teams are doing to position Holley for long-term success.”

What Holley will show at SEMA 2026



American Performance – Product highlights include the AEM X-Series Plus wideband air-fuel ratio gauge, which adds smart warm-up sensor protection and OBD connectivity for compatible 2008-and-newer vehicles. The division will also feature Holley High-Performance Car Care, developed with Malco Automotive and launched in April. The featured build is“Cream Soda,” a 1993 Chevrolet S10 built by content creator Justin Nunley and Emerald Coast Classics around a 6.0-liter LQ9 engine. It runs Holley Terminator X Max EFI, a 12.3-inch Pro Dash, a Level Four LS Swap Essentials package, NOS nitrous, MSD ignition, Earl's plumbing and Baer Pro+ brakes.

Modern Truck & Off-Road – The Edge CTS4 lineup will make its SEMA debut, including Insight, Insight+, Evolution and Juice with Attitude, built around a 5.5-inch display for live data, custom gauges, diagnostics and alerts. The division will also show Range DFM Pro for supported GM trucks and SUVs, along with Edge EZ for 2025-and-newer Ram Cummins trucks. Two builds anchor the display: a 2025 Ford F-150 regular cab customized by Waldoch with Edge Insight CTS4, Flowmaster exhaust, Baer brakes, NOS nitrous and Amp'd throttle enhancement, alongside SXTH Element's 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

Euro & Import – APR will show its Stage 3+ turbo program for the Volkswagen Golf R and GTI, along with PDK2 transmission tuning for the Porsche 992.1. Dinan will feature its M-Hunter package for BMW M40i models. The featured build is an Alpine White 2026 BMW M3 Competition equipped with a Dinan carbon-fiber intake, PCU, valved exhaust and adjustable coilovers. Dinan prototypes will also be on display. Together, these products highlight Holley's combination of software tuning and performance hardware across Volkswagen, Porsche, and BMW platforms. Safety & Racing – SEMA attendees will get an early look at products launching at PRI, including Simpson's refreshed racewear line (Standard Titanium, Sportsman Titanium and SLT-II suits), the Simpson Devil Ray 4 helmet built on the Snell SA2025 platform, HRX's North American lineup, Stilo WRX helmets and Simpson's updated harness line. The featured display is a drag racing cockpit built by M&M Race Cars with a Simpson seat, D3 harness and parachute system.









Holley Performance Brands brings major announcements & automotive icons to the SEMA Show.

SXTH Element joins Holley's Modern Truck & Off-Road vertical, expanding its offering for late-model Toyota trucks and SUVs. Based in Spartanburg, S.C., the brand designs and engineers cold-air intakes, intercoolers, charge pipes, turbo inlets and catch cans, with applications across the Tacoma, 4Runner, Tundra, Sequoia and Land Cruiser. Its airflow and forced-induction products complement Holley's existing tuning and exhaust capabilities, creating opportunities to offer more complete performance solutions for these platforms over time. Holley also plans to expand SXTH Element's availability through its network of B2B partners.

Holley will also highlight its strategic collaboration with Amotiv, combining Holley's enthusiast brands and established North American customer channels with Amotiv's aftermarket brands, product expertise and technical capabilities. The first planned initiative is Flowmaster Engineered by Ryco Performance Oil Filters, a line for North America using Ryco's race-inspired, award-winning SynTec technology. The initiative marks Flowmaster's entry into filtration and supports Holley's strategy of extending its brands into adjacent product categories. Holley and Amotiv will share further details during a joint segment of the press conference.

Holley continues to broaden where enthusiasts can find its products through expanded national retail distribution, putting popular products from across its portfolio in front of more customers.

To reach enthusiasts who can't attend in person, Holley will extend its SEMA presence through original content, social media and creator collaborations. Booth appearances will include Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan of TSR Nitro; Stephan Papadakis and Fredric Aasbo; Bill Goldberg; and Stacey David, host of GearZ.

At the Nov. 3 press conference, Matthew Stevenson will be joined by Nick Hite, Senior Vice President, American Performance; Aaron Stewart, Senior Vice President, Modern Truck & Off-Road; Dan Waters, Senior Sales Director, Safety & Racing; Cristian Fernandez, Senior Director, European Performance; and Graeme Whickman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Amotiv Limited. Company leadership will be available for media interviews after the presentation.

For more Holley company news, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley's ability to execute and successfully commercialize its planned new product launches, Holley's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits expected from the collaboration with Amotiv, Holley's ability to successfully integrate the SXTH Element business, grow the business and its product offering, or otherwise fully realize the expected benefits associated with its acquisition of SXTH Element, anticipated growth of the vehicle brands, makes and models that SXTH Element products support, and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit holley.com.

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