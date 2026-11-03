Go Rentals And Airplane Manager Launch Integration To Streamline Vehicle Reservations For Aviation Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Connection Between Go Rentals' Reservation System and the Airplane Manager Portal Allows Members to Book Ground Transportation Without Ever Leaving Airplane Manager

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, an elite rental vehicle provider serving the aviation and private travel industry, today announced that its reservation system is now fully integrated with Airplane Manager, a leading software platform for aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments. Airplane Manager members can now search, book, and manage Go Rentals reservations directly within the same portal they already use to manage their flights.

For members, ground transportation becomes a seamless part of the trip planning process rather than a separate task. There is no extra login, phone call, or third-party site. Availability and rates are pulled in real time, so members always see accurate, up-to-date options.

The partnership is a win for both companies. Go Rentals can now extend its personalized, premium service to Airplane Manager's community of aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments, whose needs closely match its expertise. Airplane Manager, in turn, offers its members a trusted, high-quality car rental partner as a built-in feature, strengthening the value of its membership.

“By integrating Go Rentals directly into a platform aviation professionals already use to manage their travel, we're making it even easier to access the personalized, white-glove service our guests expect from the moment they arrive,” said Clair Joseph, Senior Vice President, Aviation Partnerships and Guest Services at Go Rentals.

“Our integration with Go Rentals is a direct response to member demand for a simpler way to arrange ground transportation as part of the flight-planning process,” said Aaron Zampaglione, Chief Software Architect and Chief Data Scientist at Airplane Manager.“Adding a trusted premium rental partner directly into Airplane Manager makes another important part of the travel experience easier to manage.”

The integration is available now to Airplane Manager members through their existing portal login, with no additional software or setup required.

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is a leader in elite vehicle rentals and automotive hospitality, setting a peerless standard of personalized service for discerning guests and partners. Founded in 1995 and family-owned, Go Rentals serves private aviation, luxury hospitality, sports and entertainment, private client services, and executive travel with a vehicle rental experience defined by precision, consistency, and trust.

As the only Official Elite Car Rental Company recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, Go Rentals delivers thoughtfully prepared, low-mileage vehicles, an Exact Vehicle Guarantee, and personalized service from reservation through arrival. With more than 300 locations nationwide at Fixed-Base Operators (FBOs), Go Rentals provides a seamless experience from air to ground.

For more information, visit GoRentals.com.

About Airplane Manager

Airplane Manager is a web-based flight scheduling and aircraft management platform built exclusively for corporate and private aviation. Launched in 2009 as the first web-based flight scheduling software designed for corporate jets, it serves flight departments, aircraft management companies, and FBOs worldwide, with integrations across more than 30 aviation and accounting platforms. Owned by Charter Matrix LLC, Airplane Manager is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information, visit AirplaneManager.com.

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Jake Feffer, BastionBUNTIN,...