Dak Prescott Invests In LEGION, Bringing NFL Leadership To Next-Generation Football Protective Brand

Prescott's partnership marks a significant step in LEGION's continued growth, connecting one of the game's most accomplished quarterbacks with a brand rethinking how football protection is designed, developed and experienced. Through his involvement, Prescott will help strengthen LEGION's relationship with athletes and contribute to the brand's long-term vision for football equipment through product consultation, player engagement and marketing initiatives.

“When you step on that field, you want to know you have the right people and the right equipment behind you,” said Prescott.“Safety is always important, and every player deserves to feel confident in the equipment they wear. I see something special in what LEGION is building. I believe in the vision, I believe in the products, and I believe in the people leading this company. I'm proud to invest in a brand that shares my commitment to challenging expectations, protecting the game's future and the athletes who give it their all.”

A cornerstone of the Dallas Cowboys' offense, Prescott has built his NFL career on preparation, resilience and leadership. Since entering the league in 2016, he has established himself as one of the NFL's leading quarterbacks with accolades including NFL Rookie of the Year, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Dallas Cowboys Franchise Leader in Multiple Categories, and numerous Pro Bowl selections. His experience navigating the demands of professional football gives him an invaluable viewpoint on the role equipment plays in helping athletes prepare, compete and perform.

“Dak represents the kind of athlete we want alongside LEGION: someone who understands what it takes to perform at the highest level, and recognizes the importance of the equipment behind that performance,” said Curtis Cruz, Chief Innovation Officer of LEGION.“His experience, leadership and outlook on the game make him an incredible partner as we continue to push football protection forward. New equipment technology doesn't matter unless the player trusts it, and bringing Dak into the business as an investor reflects the confidence we share in where this brand is headed.”

CoverFour, the sports investment and operating company behind LEGION, brings together established sporting goods expertise, product innovation and athlete partnerships to support the growth of performance-driven brands. Its portfolio includes Chandler Bats, a leading manufacturer of wood baseball bats used by many top MLB players; SweetSpot, a sports product company serving competitive and recreational players; Luccini, a premium baseball apparel and equipment brand; Throne SPORT COFFEE, a better-for-you coffee; and Emery Glove Co., a high-level baseball glove brand. In the coming months, CoverFour will have several additional announcements regarding new companies and major athlete partnerships.

To learn more about LEGION's mission and ambassadors, visit or follow on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.

About LEGION

LEGION is a performance-driven football equipment brand committed to redefining protection, innovation and confidence on the field. Built for athletes at every level, from youth football to the professional ranks, LEGION develops high-performance protective equipment engineered to deliver superior comfort, mobility and protection without compromise. Combining advanced technology, athlete-driven design, and a relentless commitment to performance, LEGION is challenging the status quo and setting a new standard for football equipment. Every product is developed with innovation and longevity in mind because greatness shouldn't come at the cost of your body.

Media Contact:

Melanie du Mont, SASSO

...

757.803.3722 (cell)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







