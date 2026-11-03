Imprivata Wins 2026 Top Infosec Innovator Award For AI Security And Governance

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today announced the company has been named a winner of the 2026 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine. Imprivata received the Editor's Choice award in the AI Security and Governance category for Imprivata Agentic Identity Management, a solution which helps organizations securely manage AI agent identities and access to critical systems and data.

As more organizations adopt artificial intelligence (AI) to automate processes and support critical operations, AI agents are introducing new identity security and governance challenges. Unlike traditional applications, autonomous AI agents can independently access systems, interact with sensitive information, and perform tasks on behalf of users. This creates a growing need for organizations to establish clear controls over how AI agents are authenticated, authorized, monitored, and governed.

Imprivata Agentic Identity Management addresses these challenges by treating AI agents as managed identities, extending established identity security principles to non-human identities. The solution enables organizations to provision AI agents with defined roles and permissions, broker secure access using short-lived tokens, maintain a registry of authorized agents, monitor and audit agent activity, and revoke or restrict access as needed. By leveraging existing identity infrastructure, Imprivata helps organizations strengthen AI governance while supporting the secure adoption of agentic AI across mission-critical workflows.

"As AI agents become more integrated into business operations, organizations need to ensure they have the same level of visibility, control, and accountability over these non-human identities as they do over their human workforce," said Chip Hughes, chief product officer at Imprivata. "AI agents are introducing new opportunities for efficiency and innovation, but they also create new security risks when access isn't properly governed. This recognition reinforces the importance of extending identity security to AI agents so organizations can embrace AI innovation while protecting sensitive information and maintaining secure, reliable operations."

Now in its 14th year, Cyber Defense Magazine's annual awards program recognizes cybersecurity companies developing innovative solutions to address emerging security threats.

"Imprivata embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

For more information about Imprivata Agentic Identity Management, visit .

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 is found here:

About Imprivata

Imprivata delivers simple and secure access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries to ensure every second of crucial work is both frictionless and secure. Imprivata's platform of innovative, interoperable access management and privileged access security solutions enables organizations to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party identities to facilitate seamless user access, protect against internal and external security threats, and reduce total cost of ownership. For more information, visit .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2026, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Ira Winkler from CruiseCon, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 is found here: and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2026: and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2026, here: .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSAC, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

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