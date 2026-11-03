Onetrust Strengthens Executive Leadership Team To Support Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company appoints new Chief Operating Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Information Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTrust today announced three executive leadership appointments to strengthen business execution, accelerate transformation, and support the company's continued growth. Jim Monroe has been named Chief Operating Officer and Tim Mullen has been named Chief Information Officer, while Kimberly Paine joins OneTrust as Chief Legal Officer.

“OneTrust is entering an important chapter of growth, driven by demand for enterprise-scale governance that works at the speed of AI,” said John Heyman, CEO of OneTrust.“These appointments reflect a strategic expansion of our leadership team, and help strengthen execution across our product roadmap, our business, and ultimately the value we deliver to customers. Jim and Tim have each demonstrated exceptional leadership and helped shape OneTrust into the company it is today, and I look forward to their continued contributions as we deliver on our long-term vision.”

Heyman continued,“Kimberly is a natural fit for OneTrust's leadership team, bringing deep legal and cybersecurity expertise, sound commercial judgment, and firsthand experience as a OneTrust customer. Her approach to balancing risk with fast-moving business priorities is exactly the perspective we want as we execute against the opportunity ahead of us.”

Jim Monroe Appointed as Chief Operating Officer

Jim Monroe, previously OneTrust's Chief Customer Officer, will serve as Chief Operating Officer, driving execution across the business around operational customer outcomes and growth. His organization will bring together functions focused on corporate operations, business transformation, customer experience, go-to-market enablement, and partner delivery.

Bringing more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology and customer strategy, Monroe joined OneTrust in 2024 after serving in executive and senior leadership roles at Ada, Cisco, and AppDynamics. Since joining OneTrust, he has led the transformation of the company's customer experience organization, bringing deep knowledge of its customers and commercial priorities to his expanded role.

Kimberly Paine Appointed as Chief Legal Officer

Kimberly Paine joins OneTrust as Chief Legal Officer, bringing extensive experience advising publicly traded and private equity-backed technology companies on corporate governance, cybersecurity, privacy, mergers and acquisitions, and enterprise risk management. Most recently, she served as General Counsel, TRG Screen and Deputy General Counsel at SecureWorks, where she led an international legal team and played a key role in the company's go-private acquisition.

An early adopter of OneTrust's technology, Paine brings firsthand experience with the company's solutions and the challenges customers face in managing complex legal and regulatory requirements. She will lead OneTrust's legal and compliance organization, supporting the company's strategic and commercial priorities while helping the business manage risk and pursue new opportunities.

“AI is transforming every part of the business, creating a critical moment for technology governance,” said Kimberly Paine, Chief Legal Officer of OneTrust.“Having used OneTrust for many years, I've seen the value it brings to organizations managing consent, integrated risk, and AI governance, giving them the control and confidence to innovate at scale without compromising speed. My priority is to advance that vision while building a best-in-class legal and compliance organization that enables business growth and leads by example.”

Tim Mullen Appointed as Chief Information Officer

Tim Mullen, previously OneTrust's Chief Information Security Officer, will serve as Chief Information Officer. In his new role, Mullen will lead enterprise technology strategy, with a focus on scaling the technology foundation of the business, accelerating AI, and ensuring secure, resilient operations.

Mullen joined OneTrust in 2022 after serving in information security leadership roles at Change Healthcare, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Travelport. In his four years at OneTrust, he has played a central role in advancing the company's security capabilities and supporting its evolving technology and business priorities.

Building on Recent Momentum

The appointments follow several significant milestones for OneTrust, including the September appointment of former Salesforce executive Stephanie Glenn as Chief Revenue Officer and OneTrust's recognition on the prestigious Fortune Future 120 list, which identifies a select number of global companies best positioned for long-term growth. OneTrust has also continued to advance its platform with the introduction of OneTrust CORIE TM and new capabilities that extend enterprise control over data and AI.

About OneTrust

OneTrust enables responsible innovation through connected governance for the AI era. The OneTrust Platform enables thousands of companies, including more than half of the Fortune 500, to innovate with speed, confidence, and proof. To learn more, follow OneTrust on LinkedIn or visit .

© 2026 OneTrust LLC. All rights reserved. OneTrust and the OneTrust logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OneTrust LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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