Axonius Appoints Thais Lima As Chief Revenue Officer And Lior Mozel As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven operators from Twilio and WEKA join to scale go-to-market and engineering as Axonius defines the asset intelligence category

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced the appointments of Thais Lima as chief revenue officer and Lior Mozel as chief technology officer. Together, they will help Axonius scale to meet growing demand from security and IT teams for asset intelligence, which delivers a single source of truth on every asset and exposure.

Thais Lima Named Chief Revenue Officer

Lima brings 20 years of experience scaling global technology businesses, leading organizational transformations, and driving operational excellence. In her new role, she will lead the company's global growth strategy, scaling go-to-market (GTM) execution across key enterprise segments and verticals, as well as international expansion.

Lima joins Axonius from Twilio, where she most recently served as senior vice president of global sales. This follows her tenure as interim CRO of Twilio's Communications business. Lima played a central role in transforming global GTM execution and driving sustainable revenue growth acceleration.

Earlier in her career, Lima held finance and commercial operations roles at IBM and finance leadership positions at GE. Her experience combines financial and operational expertise with global revenue leadership, bringing a distinctive perspective on building and scaling high-performing businesses.

Lior Mozel Named Chief Technology Officer

Mozel brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling global research and development (R&D) teams, with a focus on translating complex customer and market needs into secure, scalable enterprise software. At Axonius, Mozel will lead the company's global R&D organization and define the company-wide technology vision, strategy, and architecture.

Before joining Axonius, Mozel served as chief engineering officer at WEKA, where he led the company's global R&D organization and the development of the WEKA Data Platform for AI and performance-intensive workloads. Previously, Mozel served as chief engineering officer and senior vice president of engineering at Cybereason, scaling its engineering organization through a period of significant growth.

Earlier in his career, Mozel led R&D at Playbuzz and held several engineering leadership roles at Imperva, ultimately leading global development for multiple product lines.

With Mozel's appointment, co-founder Ofri Shur's role will shift from chief technology officer to chief technology strategist.

Executive Perspectives

“Demand for asset intelligence is growing faster than any single team can meet by working the old way,” said Joe Diamond, chief executive officer at Axonius.“Thais knows how to build a global revenue engine, and Lior knows how to build innovative technology that sustains it. I'm grateful to Ofri for the foundation he built as our chief technology officer, and I'm excited to have these leaders take Axonius into its next stage of growth.”

“Security and IT teams are buried in tools and still can't answer a basic question: what do we have, and what's exposed? Axonius is the answer to that question,” said Thais Lima, chief revenue officer at Axonius.“Our customers are making asset intelligence a foundation for how they operate. I'm here to make it easier for more of them to follow that journey.”

“As AI accelerates both innovation and risk, every security decision depends on trusted data. Axonius has built that foundation,” said Lior Mozel, chief technology officer at Axonius.“My focus will be to build on it by advancing the Axonius Asset Cloud through secure, scalable technology and disciplined execution, while leveraging AI to amplify the value our customers receive.”

About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization's entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

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