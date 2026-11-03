T-Cypher Bio Presents Promising Data On Two T Cell Engager Development Candidates For High Copy Number Cancer Targets At The 2026 Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Preclinical data to be presented on two T cell engager development candidates targeting high copy number HLA-A*02 bound peptides in solid tumors with high unmet need including NSCLC, HNSCC, GI cancers, and melanoma

- Both candidates are expected to enter clinical trials in 2028, and are built on the Company's proprietary T-SynapseTM bispecific format incorporating extended in vivo half-life and a safety-tailored anti-CD3

- The Company's T-CAlpha Platform (T-CαTM), enabled the discovery of high-copy number targets across all cancer indications, T cell repertoire quantification and TCR identification in an AI-enabled workflow

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Cypher Bio, a biotechnology company developing novel T cell receptor (TCR)-based T cell engagers that target high copy number antigens will be presenting preclinical data on their two lead oncology programs, TC25 and TC11, in poster presentations at the 2026 SITC annual meeting. The meeting is taking place November 4-8 in Phoenix Arizona. Details of the presentations are as follows:

TC25

Abstract #894

Title: Discovery and preclinical development of a half-life-extended TCR-based bispecific T cell engager targeting a novel cancer antigen presented across multiple solid tumor indications

Poster presentation Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Key Finding: Targeting TC25 with a high affinity bi-specific TCR-TCE drives potent, specific tumor cell killing of TC25-positive solid tumors

TC11

Abstract #891

Title: Pre-clinical development of a best-in-class bispecific T cell engager targeting a highly abundant peptide for the treatment of melanoma

Poster presentation Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Key Finding

TC11 is a highly abundant, broadly expressed HLA bound melanoma target that is presented across diverse melanoma patient cohorts, including tumors previously exposed to checkpoint inhibitor therapy, and enables potent killing by T-Synapse-TC11, a TCR-TCE.

Commenting on the presentations, T-Cypher Bio Chief Executive Officer Sarah Leonard stated,“We are excited to share these promising datasets from our two lead programs which we believe provide a strong rationale for advancing development into the clinic. Both candidates have the potential to address significant unmet need in large patient populations, and these results continue to expand the body of evidence that our approach of focusing on targets with high peptide copy numbers will translate into robust clinical responses.”

The targets were each identified by T-Cypher's closed loop, wet-lab and AI enabled discovery and design engine known as T-CαTM. Within this platform, healthy and diseased tissue samples are scanned to identify targets across large populations that are expressed at sufficient peptide copy levels to be therapeutically relevant. The platform additionally serves to underpin rapid development of T-SynapseTM bispecific molecules, which are optimized for potent, specific, and durable anti-tumor responses.

“The vast majority of cancer-specific proteins sit inside the cell, where antibodies and antibody-based T cell engagers cannot reach them”, said T-Cypher Chief Development Officer Rebecca Ashfield.“We have addressed this challenge by identifying peptide fragments of intracellular proteins, presented on the surface of tumor cells at exceptionally high levels. T-Cα'sTM target bank, the largest paired TCR-antigen target bank in the world, enabled discovery and development of our optimized T-SynapseTM bispecifics, which drive potent anti-tumor T-cell response against these targets.”

Both programs are currently in IND enabling studies and on track to enter the clinic in 2028

About T-Cypher Bio:

T-Cypher Bio is an AI-enabled therapeutics company with a differentiated platform for identifying high copy number, therapeutically relevant targets and is backed by leading life sciences investors. The company's TCR-TCE pipeline features two preclinical candidates against novel HLA-presented targets. These targets deliver significant patient coverage across NSCLC, GI cancers, Melanoma and HNSCC, and are presented at epitope copy numbers that far exceed established clinical benchmarks. The pipeline additionally includes other programs for solid tumors as well as autoimmune disease. The Company is well-capitalized to date with financing from leading life science investors, including LifeArc Ventures, Oxford Science Enterprises, Medicxi & Borealis.

About TC25

TC25 is an HLA-A*02 bound peptide with high prevalence and target copy number across multiple solid tumor indications including NSCLC, HNSCC and GI tumors.

About TC11

TC11 is a highly abundant HLA-A*02 bound melanoma target, detectable at high frequency across diverse melanoma subtypes and patient cohorts, including tumors exposed to check point inhibitors

About T-CαTM Discovery Platform

T-CαTM is a closed loop, wet-lab and AI-enabled discovery and design engine that identifies novel cancer and autoimmune disease-associated intracellular targets from patient samples and facilitates the development of high affinity TCR-based T cell engagers optimized for potency, safety, PK/PD, and manufacturability

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of TC25 and TC11 T cell engager candidates and the T-CαTM and T-SynapseTM platforms, the timing of planned IND or CTA filings and clinical trials, and the company's research and development plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks inherent in preclinical and clinical development and the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and sufficient financing, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Preclinical results are not necessarily predictive of results in humans. T-Cypher Bio undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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