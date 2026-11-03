Tango Names Kathryn Hilton As Chief Marketing Officer And Kelly Beaupre As Vice President Of Human Resources

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran marketing and HR leaders complete Tango's leadership team as the company scales its go-to-market and operations

DALLAS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of AI-powered real estate and facilities management software, today announced the appointment of Kathryn Hilton as Chief Marketing Officer and Kelly Beaupre as Vice President of Human Resources. Kathryn and Kelly join Chief Executive Officer Ammon Lesher, Chief Technology Officer Bala Pitchandi, Chief Product Officer Rob Eroh, and Chief Revenue Officer Rich Givone to round out an executive team Tango has put in place this year.

Kathryn will lead Tango's marketing organization, with a focus on connecting marketing to revenue growth and strengthening the company's go-to-market strategy. Kelly will lead Tango's human resources function, with a focus on building the people, operations, and culture needed to support Tango's continued growth.

“Kathryn and Kelly bring the kind of hands-on leadership and operating experience that will help Tango scale,” said Ammon Lesher, Chief Executive Officer at Tango.“Kathryn knows how to build marketing organizations that connect directly to revenue and growth, while Kelly knows how to build the people, processes, and organizational foundation that allow companies to grow with clarity and discipline. Both understand what it takes to build and transform an organization, and I'm excited to have them on the team as Tango enters its next phase.”

Kathryn brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience, building revenue-driving marketing functions for B2B and SaaS companies. Most recently she served as Chief Marketing Officer at AbsenceSoft, an HR technology platform, where she led a full-stack marketing team spanning demand generation, product marketing, customer marketing, and partner marketing. Under her leadership, the company earned HR Tech Awards recognition for three consecutive years. Prior to that, Kathryn spent eight years at Gordian, where she served as Vice President of Marketing, leading marketing across public sector and AEC customer segments, and General Manager of the company's RSMeans data business, overseeing sales, customer success, and customer support.

Kelly brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership across PE-backed companies, global organizations, and high-growth environments. She has built HR functions from the ground up, led complex M&A integrations, and partnered with executive leadership to create scalable organizational structures and people operations. Most recently she served as Vice President of Human Resources at Courser, where she built the company's first HR infrastructure and managed the people side of 16 acquisitions. Earlier in her career she helped scale Gordian from 250 to 900 employees and led HR through multiple international acquisitions.

“Tango has deep expertise, strong client relationships, and a differentiated position in the market,” said Kathryn Hilton, Tango's Chief Marketing Officer.“I'm excited to build on that foundation, strengthen how we go to market, and help translate the value Tango delivers into continued growth.”

“Tango is at an important stage in its evolution, and building the right foundation for our people is critical to what comes next,” said Kelly Beaupre, Tango's Vice President of Human Resources.“I'm excited to partner with the leadership team to build the structure, clarity, and culture that help people do their best work while supporting the

company's continued growth.”

About Tango

Tango helps organizations make smarter decisions about their real estate, workplaces, and facilities. The places where people work and shop aren't just overhead-they shape costs, culture, and business performance. By bringing together the data, workflows, and AI to manage complex portfolios, Tango helps clients move from information to action, optimize performance, and make better, faster decisions. Hundreds of organizations around the world rely on Tango to manage their real estate and facilities. Learn more at tangoanalytics.com.

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