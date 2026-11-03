EPSO-G Invest Announces Selection Process For The Position Of CEO Of EPSO-G Invest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Energy Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

EPSO-G Invest, the EPSO-G group's company managing investments in the defence industry, announces a public selection process for the position of CEO. Applications for this position may be submitted until 03-12-2026 inclusive.

In line with the highest standards of transparency and good governance practices, representatives of both shareholders of EPSO-G Invest will participate in the candidate selection process: the EPSO-G Remuneration and Nomination Committee, in which independent members form the majority, and a representative of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas. The selection process will be conducted by the recruitment agency AIMS International Lietuva.

Once the selection procedures have been completed and the candidates have been vetted in accordance with the requirements of the Law on the Protection of Objects of Importance to Ensuring National Security and the Law on the Prevention of Corruption, the decision on the appointment of the CEO from among the selected candidates will be made by the general meeting of shareholders of EPSO-G Invest.

EPSO-G Invest is a company of the new energy group EPSO-G, 51% of whose shares are held by EPSO-G and the remaining 49% by Valstybės investicinis kapitalas.

The requirements for candidates and the application procedure can be found here: EPSO-G-Invest-vadoves-o-skelbimas_2026-11-03.pdf

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.