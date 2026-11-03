Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Information About Shares Issued By INVL Technology And Votes Granted


Date: 2026-11-03 09:17:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Technology (hereinafter –“ the Company”), the Company acquired 543,571 shares for EUR 2,999,859.61 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 30 October 2026, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 30 October 2026:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units Nominal value, EUR Total nominal
value and authorized capital, EUR		 Portion of the authorized capital, %
Ordinary registered shares 12,175,321 11,434,829 0.29 3,530,843.09 100

The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail ...


MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111909137


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search