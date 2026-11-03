Information About Shares Issued By INVL Technology And Votes Granted
|Type of shares
|Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units
|Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units
|Nominal value, EUR
| Total nominal
value and authorized capital, EUR
|Portion of the authorized capital, %
|Ordinary registered shares
|12,175,321
|11,434,829
|0.29
|3,530,843.09
|100
The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail ...
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