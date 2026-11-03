EPSO-G Announces Selection Of Members For The New Term Of The Tetas Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Energy Group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office at Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) has announced the selection of board members for the new term of the Group company Tetas. Candidates are invited to submit their documents by 3 December 2026 inclusive.

The selection will seek two independent board members with competencies in commercial and contracting operations management. The members nominated by EPSO-G will be selected for the areas of financial management and control, project management, and organisational development and operational efficiency.

The board of Tetas, an energy infrastructure development and maintenance company, consists of five members elected for a four-year term. The term of the current board will end on 21 March 2027.

To ensure good governance and proper representation of the shareholder, the board will include two independent board members and three board members nominated by the parent company EPSO-G. The combination of different competencies will enable the board to assess the company's operational decisions comprehensively and oversee their implementation.

The selection of independent board members is conducted by a five-member Selection Committee, consisting of three representatives of EPSO-G, one representative of the Ministry of Energy and one representative of the Governance Coordination Centre. The executive search agency J. Friisberg & Partners has been engaged for the selection. The Committee will submit recommendations on the selected candidates to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The selection procedures for board members nominated by EPSO-G are carried out, and recommendations to the General Meeting of Shareholders are submitted, by the EPSO-G Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

The requirements for candidates and the application procedure can be found here:

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly controlled companies: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.