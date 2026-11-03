Hofseth Biocare ASA: AECORBIO APPOINTS PROF. KARL G. SYLVESTER AS CO-FOUNDER AND CONSULTING CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC") announces that its US spin-out AecorBio Inc. ("AecorBio") has appointed Prof. Karl G. Sylvester, M.D., as Co-Founder and Consulting Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Sylvester is Professor of Surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine and has advised AecorBio on the clinical strategy for FT-002a-O since 2025.

In connection with Dr. Sylvester's appointment at AecorBio, he has been granted share options for 972,491 shares of AecorBio's Class C Common Stock, corresponding to approximately 9% of the currently outstanding shares in AecorBio. If these share options are exercised, the delivery of the shares is currently intended to be handled through a surrender of a corresponding number of shares of Class C Common Stock held by HBC. Together with previously granted share options, Dr. Sylvester will hold share options in AecorBio for 1,047,491 shares.

AecorBio's full announcement, including an update on the FT-002a-O development programme, is available at #news/sylvester-cmo

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Crawford Currie, Head of Medical R&D at Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +44 7968 195 497

E-mail:...

James Berger, Chief Commercial Officer at Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +41 79 950 1034

E-mail:...

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

Hofseth BioCare is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry, taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health. These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen; OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil containing all the fatty acid fractions found in fish; and CalGo®/NT-II® salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health. HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront, which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker "HBC".

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 17 of MAR and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO, on the time and date provided.