Soundhound AI And LG Partner To Expand Commerce Opportunities For Merchants On LG Smart Tvs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership opens a new commerce channel, starting with approximately 20 million LG Smart TVs in the U.S.; restaurants to be the first category of focus

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and agentic AI, today announced a strategic partnership with LG Electronics to expand restaurant and merchant participation on LG Smart TVs in the United States. The collaboration lays the groundwork for a new commerce channel in the living room.

The partnership gives participating businesses a new way to reach customers in the home, with an initial footprint of approximately 20 million LG Smart TVs in the U.S. Restaurants will be the first category of focus, with plans to extend to retail and other merchant categories over time.

SoundHound is working with restaurant brands interested in participating as the ecosystem develops. Its platform already serves leading brands across thousands of locations, including Jersey Mike's, Five Guys, and White Castle.

A New Frontier for Living Room Commerce

This initiative sets the stage for the living room TV to become a transaction channel for restaurant operators and merchants, and for a better overall commerce experience for the consumers they serve. It builds on SoundHound's merchant network, which handles transaction routing and secure checkout.

For SoundHound, the partnership expands on the commercial channel it debuted at CES 2025. Over time, the company plans to broaden the commerce experiences it supports, bringing its roster of brands from across hospitality, travel, entertainment, banking and more to the smart devices it powers.

“The TV is the largest screen in the most social setting of every home, which makes it a highly untapped opportunity for commerce,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound AI.“This partnership with LG lays the foundation for how brands can engage with audiences in the living room. By bringing commerce to smart screens, we see an opportunity to create an entirely new channel for merchants.”

Value for Restaurant & Retail Partners

For national quick service restaurant chains, local restaurant groups, and retail brands, commerce on the living room TV represents a way to reach customers where they spend their time.

SoundHound's approach is designed to offer:



Direct Customer Engagement: A new way to engage households, starting with approximately 20 million LG Smart TVs in the U.S., during peak dining and viewing windows.

Zero Additional Hardware: Requires no new in-store hardware for participating restaurants. Seamless Integration: Integrates directly with the Point of Sale (POS) and kitchen execution systems restaurants already use.



SoundHound currently works with over 15,000 restaurant locations across the U.S. The company invites restaurant brands, national food chains, and retail partners to learn more about participating by visiting:

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq:SOUN) is a voice and agentic AI company that enables businesses to deliver natural, end-to-end conversational experiences across digital and physical channels, including phones, kiosks, chat, smart devices, drive-thrus, TVs, in-vehicle, and more. Its agentic platform, OASYS, is a self-learning, orchestrated AI system where organizations can build and deploy conversational AI agents to handle transactions, tasks, and workflows on behalf of customers and employees. Built on proprietary technology backed by 750+ patents and years of AI research, SoundHound serves leading brands across industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and more. It powers millions of products and processes billions of interactions annually for enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more at:

Media:

Fiona McEvoy

415-610-6590

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