Hipp Health Wins Gold In Behavioral Health Business (BHB) Product Of The Year Awards For ABA Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subscriber-voted recognition highlights Hipp's AI-native platform, which is helping ABA practices reduce administrative burdens, improve financial performance, and expand capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hipp, an AI-native operating platform for ABA, speech, and occupational therapy practices, has been named the Gold Product of the Year in the ABA & Autism-Focused Technology category in the Behavioral Health Business (BHB) Product of the Year Awards. The recognition, determined by votes from BHB subscribers, honors technology making a meaningful impact across the behavioral health industry.

ABA and multidisciplinary practices face increasingly complex operational demands, from patient intake and prior authorizations to clinical documentation, scheduling, billing, and compliance. Yet, many continue to rely on disconnected software systems that require staff to manually manage workflows, reconcile information, and resolve issues that could be addressed automatically. As a result, growing a practice often means growing its administrative burden.

Hipp is taking a fundamentally different approach. Built AI-native from the data layer up, Hipp brings clinical, operational, and financial workflows together in one connected platform, with specialized AI agents that execute tasks and coordinate work across the entire patient journey. Rather than simply generating recommendations or flagging issues, these agents take action, moving work from referral and authorization through scheduling, care delivery, claims submission, and reimbursement.

“ABA is one of the most operationally demanding areas of healthcare, yet the technology supporting these practices has largely been built around workflows from another era,” said David Connors, CEO of Hipp Health.“We believe the future of healthcare software is agentic, software that understands how a practice operates, takes ownership of the work, and carries tasks through to completion. At Hipp, we've built the infrastructure to make that possible, giving providers the ability to grow, strengthen their financial performance, and return more of their time to patient care. We're honored that BHB subscribers have recognized that, and we see this as validation of a much bigger shift coming to ABA technology.”

The impact is already measurable. Hipp reports that practices using its platform experience 40% fewer claim denials, 90% fewer unbillable claims, and a fivefold reduction in revenue cycle management costs. Practices also report 20% faster time to first services, seven hours returned to clinicians each week, and average monthly software savings of nearly $8,000.

Across its broader platform, Hipp has onboarded more than 50 practices and 17,000 users, supporting $194 million in claims volume, 830,000 hours of patient sessions, and 436,000 clinical notes.

The BHB Product of the Year Awards recognize standout products and solutions across the behavioral health industry, with winners selected through subscriber voting.

About Hipp Health

Hipp Health is redefining how modern specialty practices operate. Its AI-native platform connects clinical, operational, and financial workflows through specialized AI agents that execute tasks, coordinate work, and streamline practice operations. Built to address the growing administrative and compliance burdens facing hundreds of thousands of specialty providers across the United States, Hipp helps practices reduce operational complexity, improve efficiency, and dedicate more time and resources to patient care.

Learn more at hipp.health.

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