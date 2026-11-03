QX Global Group Launches 'QX Taxready' To US CPA And Tax Firms, An AI-Powered Managed Tax Preparation Service, At One Fixed Price Per Return, All Year Round

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Powered, Expert-Reviewed: QX TaxReady Ends the Trade-Off Between Speed, Accuracy and Cost in Tax Preparation

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QX Global Group, the outsourcing and business transformation partner for the accounting industry, today launched QX TaxReady in the United States. It's a secure tax processing service for CPA and tax firms that ends two long-standing frustrations: capacity that disappears in busy season, and pricing that rises with it.

QX TaxReady is a fully managed tax preparation service, powered by AI and delivered by a team of more than 500 dedicated tax specialists. QX AI agents pull data from client documents and prepare the return. Every return then goes through a four-eyed review: a qualified preparer and a senior reviewer each check it and correct anything that needs fixing before it reaches the firm. The firm gets a clean return, ready for its own final review and signature.

In early deployments, the AI agent's first pass has been more than 95% accurate, which QX's operations team checked by hand for clients. The four-eyed review catches and corrects the rest. Average handling time per return has been 40–50% lower than with manual preparation, and preparation costs are more than 50% lower than with traditional outsourcing models.

The US launch follows the successful launch of QX TaxReady tailored for UK accounting and tax firms in September 2026.







"Firms kept telling us the same thing. They don't want another tool to manage in the middle of busy season. They want the work done right," said Vijay Pahuja, Group CEO, QX Global Group. "US firms have been stuck with three imperfect options. In-house means burnt-out staff and capacity that runs out exactly when you need it. Traditional outsourcing brings prices that creep up and billing that's hard to follow. And a pure AI tool is fast, but nobody is accountable when it gets something wrong. TaxReady ends that trade-off. AI does the heavy lifting, our people check every return, and the price stays the same in October and on April 15."

What's driving demand

US accounting firms face three pressures at the same time:



Not enough staff. The profession has fewer new accountants coming through, and many firms are turning away work because they can't staff for the season.

Rising costs. Outsourcing prices often go up exactly when firms need help most, which makes the season hard to budget. AI without accountability. Firms want AI's speed, but they still carry the risk if a return goes out wrong. They need an expert who stands behind every return.





Already working in the US

QX's AI tax agents have already prepared and delivered thousands of returns for a number of US CPA firms. TaxReady now brings that AI together with QX's tax team in one managed service. Firms send their client documents, QX prepares and reviews each return, and the firm signs off. There's one price per return and no hourly billing.

Built for firms of every size

QX TaxReady is designed for:



Sole practitioners and small firms that need faster turnaround without adding staff.

Mid-sized firms that need fixed-cost capacity for the busy season. Larger and PE-backed firms that need documented security, compliance, and governance.



Secure from day one

QX's data handling is SOC 2 compliant and independently certified to ISO 27001, with data privacy under ISO 27701 and quality management under ISO 9001.

A US team behind it

QX TaxReady in the US is led by QX's Americas team under Rahul Bhalla, EVP and Business Head, Americas. Steve House, previously in senior growth roles at EisnerAmper and Baker Tilly, leads Accounting Services growth.

QX TaxReady is available now to US accounting and tax firms ahead of the 2027 filing season. Pricing, security documentation and governance details are available on request at .

About QX Accounting Services

QX Accounting Services is a specialist outsourcing and business transformation partner, helping accounting and tax firms take on more work, protect their teams, and never compromise on quality. Serving clients across the UK, USA, LATAM and EU, and backed by Long Ridge Equity Partners, QX Accounting Services is part of QX Global Group, which combines AI-powered efficiency with expert-led delivery across finance, accounting and beyond, supported by more than 3,500 professionals. QX Accounting Services itself delivers more than 25,000 tax returns annually. QX TaxReady is QX Accounting Services' newest managed tax preparation service, built for US CPA and tax firms ahead of the 2027 filing season. Please visit us at for the latest information about QX Accounting Services and QX TaxReady.

Media Contact:

Vishal Kurani

VP, Marketing

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+1 551-307-5522

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at