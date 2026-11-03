Transperfect Launches New Bablic Website Translation Platform For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses



Newly released version of Bablic follows TransPerfect's 2025 acquisition of Unbabel.

Traffic-based pricing enables businesses to publish and update multilingual website content without tracking word counts. Bablic delivers no-code website translation, multilingual SEO capabilities, and one-click deployment for major CMS and e-commerce platforms.



NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced the launch of a new version of Bablic (bablic.com ), a website translation platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Bablic joined TransPerfect in 2025 as part of the company's acquisition of Unbabel.

Bablic introduces traffic-based pricing to website translation and localization. Plans are based on site visits rather than word counts, enabling businesses to publish and update content without tracking translation quotas.

“Teams shouldn't have to worry about their translated content when they add or update pages,” said John Pakaluk, Head of Product at Bablic.“We designed Bablic to make multilingual websites easier to manage as businesses scale, without forcing them to scrutinize every word they publish.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented,“Bablic provides a streamlined way for small and medium-sized businesses to provide their audiences localized content. We're excited to be investing in the platform.”

The new platform is available today at bablic.com and includes a free trial and one-click deployment for most major CMS and e-commerce platforms.

For more company announcements, visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at .

About Bablic

Bablic is a cloud-based website translation and localization platform that lets businesses translate their websites without coding while keeping control of their multilingual SEO and localized content. Founded in 2012, Bablic offers integrations for platforms including Shopify and WordPress, along with compatibility for most major platforms. Bablic was acquired by Unbabel in 2023 and is part of the TransPerfect group. Learn more at bablic.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .