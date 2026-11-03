Rare Earth Metals Global Market Opportunities, Trends, And Forecast To 2035 Secure Neodymium Magnet Growth With China Northern, Shenghe Resources, Lynas, And MP Materials

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rare Earth Metals Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Rare Earth Metals Market to Reach $20.23 Billion by 2035 as Demand Accelerates Across Clean Energy and Advanced Technologies

The global rare earth metals market is positioned for sustained growth, supported by expanding demand across electric vehicles, renewable energy, consumer electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and defense. Covering the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and providing forecasts through 2030 and 2035, the market analysis examines performance across major regions, economies, product categories, metal types and applications.

The rare earth metals market reached approximately $11.24 billion in 2025 after expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2020. The market is projected to increase from $11.24 billion in 2025 to $15.29 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 6.3%. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2030 and 2035, taking the global market value to approximately $20.23 billion.

Historic market expansion was driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, continued growth in consumer electronics, rising investment in aerospace and defense, and the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing capacity. These industries depend on rare earth metals for high-performance magnets, electronic components and other advanced applications. However, price volatility and the limited availability of heavy rare earth elements constrained market growth during the historic period.

Looking ahead, the rare earth metals market outlook remains positive. Expansion in renewable energy infrastructure, rising demand for miniaturized electronic components, advances in battery technologies and increasing adoption of high-efficiency lighting systems are expected to support growth. The deployment of wind power systems and other clean energy technologies is also likely to strengthen demand for rare earth materials. Potential market constraints include high extraction and processing costs, strict environmental and regulatory requirements, tariffs and continuing trade tensions.

Key rare earth metals market trends include efforts to improve global supply chain resilience and enhance the security of critical material supplies. Governments and industry participants are investing in additional mining, separation, refining and manufacturing capacity to reduce supply concentration. Domestic and regional supply chains are also being strengthened through integrated production models and the development of commercial-scale rare earth processing facilities.

By product type, the market is segmented into light rare earth metals, heavy rare earth metals and other product types. Light rare earth metals represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 89.2% of the market, or approximately $10.03 billion. This category is also forecast to be the fastest-growing product segment from 2025 to 2030, with a projected CAGR of 6.4%. Its strong position reflects broad demand across magnets, catalysts, electronics and industrial applications.

By metal type, the rare earth metals market includes neodymium, yttrium, dysprosium, terbium, europium, cerium, lanthanum and other metals. Neodymium was the leading segment in 2025, generating 37.8% of total market revenue, equivalent to approximately $4.24 billion. It is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4%, supported by demand for permanent magnets used in electric vehicle motors, renewable energy systems and advanced electronic products.

Based on application, the market is segmented into magnets, catalysts, ceramics or glass, glass polishing, metallurgy and other applications. Magnets accounted for the largest share in 2025, representing 50.6% of the global market, or approximately $5.68 billion. The magnet segment is forecast to remain the fastest-growing application category between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.1% as manufacturers increase production of high-performance motors, generators and electronic systems.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global rare earth metals market in 2025, accounting for 85.5% of total revenue, or approximately $9.61 billion. North America and Eastern Europe followed, alongside other regional markets. Through 2030, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific are expected to be the fastest-growing regions, with projected CAGRs of 11.6% and 6.6%, respectively. Africa is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, while South America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Light Rare Earth Metals; Heavy Earth Metals; Other Product Types

2) By Metal Type: Neodymium; Yttrium; Dysprosium; Terbium; Europium; Cerium; Lanthanum; Other Metal Types

3) By Application: Catalysts; Ceramics Or Glass; Glass Polishing; Metallurgy; Other Applications

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; rare earth metals indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

