Sherman & Ticchio PLLC Addresses Background Check Errors Affecting Job Seekers Across New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As AI-Driven Screening Expands, Legal Firm Sherman & Ticchio PLLC Helps Consumers Challenge Inaccurate Reports

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherman & Ticchio PLLC serves job seekers in New York and New Jersey who face background check errors from automated screening systems. The firm represents consumers affected by inaccurate reports. Sherman & Ticchio PLLC provides targeted legal support for those affected by inaccurate background reports.

As artificial intelligence increasingly automates employment screening, job seekers across the country are encountering a troubling trend: background check mistakes that can derail career opportunities. Sherman & Ticchio PLLC, based in New York, focuses on helping individuals fight these inaccurate determinations and reclaim their employment prospects.

Employers increasingly use automated and AI-assisted tools in background screening, which can speed up the hiring process. But errors can still occur. Job seekers have reported false criminal records, misdemeanors reported as felonies, mistaken identities, and information belonging to other people appearing in their reports, and errors like these can sometimes take months to correct. Applicants who find a mistake may want to speak with an attorney about their options. Sherman & Ticchio PLLC helps clients dispute an inaccurate First Advantage report and navigate similar issues with other screening providers.







Sherman & Ticchio PLLC

Accuracy in background reports is a growing concern for job seekers as employers rely more heavily on automated screening. Errors can occur when a record is matched to the wrong person, for example when names or other identifying details are similar, and the consequences for an applicant can include a rescinded offer or a rejected application. Under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act, consumer reporting agencies must follow reasonable procedures to assure the maximum possible accuracy of the information they report, and generally must investigate a disputed item within 30 days of receiving the dispute. Understanding these rights is the first step in challenging an error.

"Job seekers deserve accurate information in their background reports," the firm's spokesperson noted. "When systems fail to verify facts properly, the impact can extend beyond a single application. It may affect career trajectory, financial stability, and long-term employability. In our experience, when someone disputes a misdemeanor that was reported as a felony, the dispute can sometimes be closed after the screening company confirms that the person's details match the public record, without checking whether the charge itself was reported correctly. Consumers experiencing these barriers should know they have options to dispute and correct their records."

How Background Check Errors Impact Employment Opportunities in Today's Hiring Market

Modern hiring practices put great weight on the reports from third-party screening services, some of which rely heavily on automated processes. Candidates applying for positions in New York City, Brooklyn, Long Island, and surrounding areas increasingly encounter advanced background check services that aggregate data from multiple sources, which may lead to records being matched to the wrong person. When these systems produce errors, job applicants may lack clear pathways to correct them. Corrections can take time, leaving candidates in hiring limbo. Employment opportunities can be delayed or lost, and inaccurate information can remain on a report until it is corrected.

Job seekers who suspect errors in a Checkr background report, such as mismatched criminal records, or an inaccurate HireRight background check that may include information belonging to someone else, have the right to dispute them directly with the screening company. When applicants try to resolve an issue on their own, they may deal with complex appeals, which can add time to the process. An attorney can help applicants understand their rights and pursue a correction.

What Job Seekers Can Do If They Find a Background Check Error

Save the full report. Keep a copy of the complete background check report, not only the letter or email that came with it, so you have proof of what it said.

Dispute with the screening company directly. Telling an employer or HR representative about an error is generally not a substitute for disputing it with the screening company. A dispute made only to the employer generally does not trigger the screening company's obligation to reinvestigate under the FCRA. Even if the employer says it will pass the dispute along, it is generally wise to submit the dispute to the screening company yourself.

Put the dispute in writing. Disputes can often be submitted by email, which can help you act quickly and creates a record of what you sent and when.

Ask the employer for a written explanation. A written reason, if you can get one, can help show whether the error was the reason the opportunity was lost.

This information is general in nature and is not legal advice. Every situation is different.

Sherman & Ticchio PLLC Practice Focus and Facts

Geographic Service Area: New York, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, and surrounding communities, as well as New Jersey

Service Offerings: Background check dispute representation, credit reporting issue resolution, and consumer protection advocacy.

Practice Focus: Consumer-focused legal support for individuals harmed by inaccurate background checks and credit reports

Access: Direct contact available through company website

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What steps should I take if I discover an error in my background check report?

A: Document the inaccuracy immediately and request a copy of the full report from the screening company to identify exactly what information is incorrect. Contact a legal representative experienced in consumer protection to understand your rights and filing options under federal law.

Q: What if my report is mixed with someone else's records?

A: If your file may be mixed with another person's, include proof of your identity in your dispute, such as proof of your Social Security number. Public records often don't list the other person's number, so this can help show that the record is not yours. Only send your Social Security number or other sensitive information through authorized, secure channels.

Q: My report was corrected. Do I still have options?

A: A corrected report does not necessarily end your options. If an error cost you a job opportunity or caused other harm, it may still be worth speaking with an attorney, including if your report was mixed with someone else's records.

Q: How long does it typically take to resolve a disputed background check error?

A: Under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act, consumer reporting agencies generally must investigate a disputed item within 30 days of receiving the dispute. Total resolution time can vary with the complexity of the error.



Q: Which screening companies are commonly involved in background check disputes?

A: Major providers including First Advantage, Checkr, HireRight, and other national firms handle millions of reports annually and receive consumer disputes and complaints.

Q: What areas does Sherman & Ticchio PLLC serve?

A: Sherman & Ticchio PLLC serves New York and New Jersey. Clients can access services through an online request for a consultation or direct contact with the firm's New York office.

Q: How can I begin working with Sherman & Ticchio PLLC on my background check dispute?

A: Prospective clients can visit Sherman & Ticchio online to review available options and initiate contact. The firm's team can assess your situation and explain the dispute process specific to your circumstances.

Visit to learn more about background check error resolution services.

About Sherman & Ticchio PLLC

Sherman & Ticchio PLLC provides legal representation for consumers facing issues with background checks and credit reporting. The firm supports clients in disputing inaccurate information and helping job seekers and residents throughout New York challenge screening errors that impact employment prospects. Based in New York, the firm combines consumer protection experience with accessibility for clients navigating complex dispute procedures. Learn more at .

###

Contact

Sherman & Ticchio PLLC

James R. Ticchio

60 E 42nd St #4600, New York, NY 10165, United States

(212) 324-3874

newyorkcreditlawyers.com/

Social Media:

Facebook:

LinkedIn:









Attachment

Sherman & Ticchio PLLC Addresses Background Check Errors Affecting Job Seekers Across New York