High Voltage Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Heater Market Report 2026-2030 Capitalize On EV Thermal Demand With DENSO, Valeo, Borgwarner, Webasto, And Hanon Systems

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High Voltage Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Heater Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High-Voltage PTC Heater Market to Reach $2.09 Billion by 2030 as Electric Vehicle Adoption Accelerates

The global high-voltage positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heater market is experiencing rapid growth as electric vehicle production expands and manufacturers invest in advanced thermal management technologies. The market is projected to increase from $1.16 billion in 2025 to $1.30 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising automotive production, greater passenger vehicle demand, increased expectations for cabin comfort and defrosting performance, and the expansion of automotive heating, ventilation and air conditioning component manufacturing. Early adoption of electric vehicle thermal management systems has also strengthened demand for high-voltage PTC heating solutions.

The high-voltage PTC heater market is forecast to reach $2.09 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2026. Key growth factors include accelerating global electric vehicle penetration, increased attention to battery safety and efficiency, advances in high-voltage vehicle architectures, and demand for energy-efficient climate control systems. The integration of intelligent thermal management into autonomous and next-generation mobility platforms is also expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers and technology providers.

Major high-voltage PTC heater market trends include wider adoption of high-voltage thermal management systems in electric vehicles and growing demand for self-regulating heater technology that supports battery safety. Automakers are increasingly implementing integrated cabin and battery heating solutions to optimize energy use, extend driving range and maintain consistent vehicle performance in cold conditions. Compact solid-state heating modules and energy-efficient automotive HVAC systems are also becoming more important across passenger vehicles, commercial fleets and specialized mobility platforms.

Electric vehicle adoption remains a primary driver of market expansion. Government incentives, emissions-reduction policies and growing investment in clean transportation are encouraging consumers and fleet operators to transition toward battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. High-voltage PTC heaters provide cabin heating and battery thermal management while supporting safe operation, energy efficiency and reliable temperature control.

According to Cox Automotive, U.S. electric vehicle sales reached a revised 1,212,758 units in 2023, an increase of 49% compared with 2022. Sales continued to rise in 2024, increasing by 7.3% to 1,301,411 units. This sustained growth is increasing demand for heating technologies designed specifically for electrified powertrains, which cannot rely on waste heat from conventional internal combustion engines.

Stricter environmental regulations are also contributing to the expansion of the high-voltage PTC heater market. Governments are introducing stronger emissions standards, energy-efficiency requirements and sustainability policies across transportation and industrial sectors. These measures are encouraging manufacturers to adopt efficient, low-emission heating technologies that reduce power consumption and support compliance with evolving environmental standards.

In November 2025, the Australian Parliament strengthened the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act by introducing enforceable national environmental standards for development approvals. The reforms were designed to improve transparency, reduce approval delays and align economic development with long-term environmental sustainability. Regulatory developments of this kind are expected to reinforce investment in electrification and energy-efficient thermal systems.

Product innovation is another defining feature of the market. Manufacturers are developing self-regulating electric coolant heaters to improve thermal efficiency, optimize temperature control and enhance safety in electric vehicles and industrial heating applications. These systems support stable coolant temperatures, help prevent overheating and deliver consistent thermal performance under demanding operating conditions.

In April 2025, Grayson Thermal Systems introduced its EW3, EW4 and EW5 high-performance PTC electric water heater range for electrified heavy vehicles and stationary power applications. The systems are designed to provide efficient cabin heating and battery thermal management in electric buses, trucks and industrial power systems. Their ability to operate under extreme conditions supports the broader transition toward zero-emission transportation and electrified infrastructure.

North America was the largest region in the high-voltage PTC heater market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Air Based High Voltage Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Heater; Water Based High Voltage Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Heater

2) By Vehicle Type: Electric Vehicle; Hybrid Electric Vehicle; Plug In-Hybrid

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Specialty Stores; Direct Sales; Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Automotive; Aerospace; Electronics; Industrial Equipment

5) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs); Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Air Based High Voltage Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Heater: Cabin Air Heating Systems; Defrost and Demisting Heaters; HVAC Integrated Air Heaters; Auxiliary Air Heaters; Battery Air Preheating Units

2) By Water Based High Voltage Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Heater: Coolant Heating Systems; Battery Thermal Management Heaters; Engine Coolant Replacement Heaters; Integrated Coolant Heating Modules; Preconditioning Coolant Heaters

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

