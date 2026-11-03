Global Reusable Laboratory Animal Housing Cage Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 9.6% CAGR And IVC Adoption With Tecniplast, Allentown, Lab Products, And Thoren Caging Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Allentown, CLEA Japan, Lab Products, Tecniplast and Thoren Caging Systems. Profiles cover reusable animal cages, IVC systems, product innovation and partnerships.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Reusable Cage Laboratory Animal Housing Cage Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Reusable Cage Laboratory Animal Housing Market to Reach $1.99 Billion by 2030

The global reusable cage laboratory animal housing market is experiencing strong growth as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations and research institutions increase investment in biomedical studies, preclinical research and laboratory infrastructure. The market is projected to expand from $1.26 billion in 2025 to $1.38 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising investment in biomedical research, increasing laboratory animal testing activities and greater demand for reusable laboratory equipment. The expansion of pharmaceutical research infrastructure and the implementation of stronger laboratory animal welfare regulations have also encouraged research facilities to adopt durable, hygienic and efficient animal housing systems.

The reusable cage laboratory animal housing market is forecast to reach $1.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%. Key growth drivers include increasing demand for advanced laboratory housing systems, wider adoption of high-performance reusable cages and continued expansion of biotechnology research. Rising investment in preclinical research facilities and a stronger focus on laboratory operational efficiency are also expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

Prominent market trends include the growing adoption of individually ventilated reusable animal cages, demand for highly durable autoclavable materials and increased preference for modular laboratory animal housing systems. Research facilities are also prioritizing contamination-resistant cage designs and housing solutions that enhance animal welfare while supporting consistent study conditions, efficient workflows and effective use of laboratory space.

Expanding biomedical and pharmaceutical research activities are expected to remain a major driver of market growth. Demand for innovative therapies and advanced treatments for chronic and complex diseases is increasing the need for secure, controlled and standardized animal housing environments. Reusable laboratory animal cages support effective animal care and monitoring while helping research institutions maintain hygiene standards and improve operational consistency.

Growth in the pharmaceutical sector further reinforces this outlook. According to Eurostat data published in April 2025, European Union exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products increased by 13.5% compared with 2023, reaching $316.38 billion (€313.4 billion) in 2024. Continued pharmaceutical development and commercialization are likely to support investment in laboratory infrastructure, including reusable animal housing cages and related containment systems.

Product innovation is another important factor shaping the reusable cage laboratory animal housing market. Manufacturers are developing advanced individually ventilated cage systems with greater housing capacity, improved space utilization, ergonomic configurations and workflow optimization features. These enhancements are intended to strengthen animal welfare, research efficiency and laboratory productivity.

In November 2023, Tecniplast Deutschland GmbH introduced the EMERAT ER1050, an advanced rat experimental cage within its Emerald Line of individually ventilated cages. The ER1050 provides a floor area of 1,050 square centimeters, enabling researchers to house an additional animal compared with standard rat cages. Its eight-row rack configuration also increases cage density within a compact vertical footprint. Additional features, including SmarTop, Vision+, and ERGO & HD Racks, are designed to improve accessibility, workflow efficiency and the overall research experience.

Strategic partnerships are also helping suppliers strengthen their positions in key markets. In October 2023, Tecniplast S.p.A. partnered with Britz & Company to expand its presence in the U.S. laboratory animal science sector. The partnership combines Britz's localized expertise with Tecniplast's international capabilities, supporting facility modernization, portfolio development, innovation and improved customer solutions for laboratory animal housing and related research systems.

North America dominated the reusable cage laboratory animal housing market in 2025, supported by its established pharmaceutical industry, advanced biomedical research infrastructure and significant investment in preclinical studies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as biotechnology and pharmaceutical research capacity expands. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Material Type: Polycarbonate; Polypropylene; Stainless Steel; Glass

2) By Animal Type: Mice; Rats; Guinea Pigs; Rabbits; Other Animal Types

3) By Cage Size: Small Cages; Medium Cages; Large Cages; Custom Size Cages

4) By Design Type: Standard Cages; Modular Cages; Specialized Cages; Isolation Cages

5) By End User: Research Institutions; Pharmaceutical Companies; Biotechnology Firms; Universities; Contract Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Polycarbonate: Transparent Polycarbonate Cages; Autoclavable Polycarbonate Cages; High Impact Resistant Polycarbonate Cages; Rodent Polycarbonate Housing Cages; Individually Ventilated Polycarbonate Cages

2) By Polypropylene: Standard Polypropylene Cages; Autoclavable Polypropylene Cages; Lightweight Polypropylene Cages; Rodent Polypropylene Housing Cages; High Temperature Resistant Polypropylene Cages

3) By Stainless Steel: Stainless Steel Wire Top Cages; Stainless Steel Solid Bottom Cages; Individually Ventilated Stainless Steel Cages; Corrosion Resistant Stainless Steel Cages; Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Animal Housing Systems

4) By Glass: Borosilicate Glass Cages; Tempered Glass Housing Cages; Transparent Observation Glass Cages; Laboratory Research Glass Enclosures; Specialty Glass Containment Cages

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Allentown LLC

CLEA Japan Inc.

Equitron Medica Private Limited

Fengshi Metal Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Lab Products LLC

Lenderking Caging Products Inc.

Nippon Kuhn Equipment Co. Ltd.

Orchid Scientific and Innovative India Pvt. Ltd.

Plastic Labware India Pvt. Ltd.

Plexx B.V.

Scanbur A/S

SHINVA Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Tecniplast S.p.A.

Thoren Caging Systems Inc.

Vishnu Traders Pvt. Ltd. Zoonlab GmbH

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