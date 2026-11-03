T3 Defense To Launch TOPS-NX Studio And SILOS At I/ITSEC 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two new products extend T3 Defense subsidiary Tiltan's physics-based simulation portfolio; debut set for the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event, in Orlando, Florida, November 30 – December 3, 2026

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the“Company”), a defense technology holding company, today announced that its subsidiary, Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd. (“Tiltan”), will launch two new simulation products, TOPS-NX Studio and SILOS, at the I/ITSEC 2026, the Interservice/Industry Training and Simulation Conference, taking place November 30 - December 3, 2026 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The products extend Tiltan's physics-based simulation portfolio and strengthen its position in the training, simulation, and sensor-development market.

I/ITSEC, organized by the National Training and Simulation Association (NTSA), an affiliate of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), is the world's largest event dedicated to modeling, simulation and training (MS&T). It brings together the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. armed services, allied militaries, defense prime contractors and training commands.







Two New Products Launching at I/ITSEC 2026

Together, TOPS-NX Studio and SILOS are designed to connect scenario creation with simulation deployment: TOPS-NX Studio enables users to build and configure synthetic environments, while SILOS enables those environments to run across multiple simulation instances.

TOPS-NX Studio - Your One-Stop Shop for Physics-Based Simulation and Synthetic Data

TOPS-NX Studio is a physics-based simulation platform for sensor engineering, AI training and validation, and synthetic data generation across space, air, land and maritime domains. Its no-code environment enables teams to build geo-located scenarios, accurately model sensors across visible, thermal infrared, SAR and LiDAR spectrums, and simulate infrared using a validated library of more than 250 materials. Optional plug-ins support batch simulations across varying conditions, managed recordings and automatically annotated datasets, reducing the time and cost of real-world data collection.

SILOS - The System-in-the-Loop Battle Lab

SILOS integrates real and simulated sensors, platforms, AI and autonomy into a single battle lab to evaluate performance against repeatable, physics-based mission scenarios. Live simulations are scored against ground truth, providing insight into overall system performance. Defense teams can compare sensors, tactics and operating conditions before costly field trials, enabling more informed decisions and better field readiness.

“Tiltan is executing the playbook we apply across T3 Defense: take capabilities already validated by demanding customers and develop new products that expand the applications and customers those capabilities can serve,” said Menny Shalom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense.“TOPS-NX Studio and SILOS are designed to give existing customers additional capabilities while creating new entry points with U.S. and allied defense organizations and their integration partners. This launch supports our strategy to broaden the geographic reach and customer base of our portfolio companies.”

Expanding Toward the U.S. and Allied Training Market

Tiltan's participation at I/ITSEC is part of a deliberate effort to broaden its commercial footprint from an Israel-centered customer base toward U.S. and allied defense simulation & training markets. The United States is the world's largest buyer of military simulation and training systems, and I/ITSEC concentrates the requirement owners, prime contractors and integrators that serve that demand in a single venue.

T3 Defense believes the same simulation, synthetic data and geospatial capabilities Tiltan has delivered to the Israeli defense establishment and Tier-1 defense contractors, including for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) training and next-generation electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor development, are directly transferable to U.S. and allied programs.

“I/ITSEC is where the training and simulation community sets its direction for the coming year, and it is the right place to introduce TOPS-NX Studio and SILOS,” said Ehud Shafir, Chief Executive Officer of Tiltan.“Our customers have told us they want to build and scale their own synthetic environments on our engine. TOPS-NX Studio puts that capability in their hands, and SILOS lets them run it at the scale of a real exercise. Together they turn a validated engine into a platform our customers can grow with.”

Meeting Requests

Defense organizations, integrators and partners interested in meeting Tiltan at I/ITSEC 2026 may contact ... or the T3 Defense investor relations contacts listed below.

About Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd.

Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of T3 Defense, is a leading solution provider specializing in Simulation, 3D Engines, Generative AI Training, Geo-Systems, 3D Content, and Operations Center Systems and Tools. With over 30 years of experience, Tiltan's simulation products provide a comprehensive one-stop solution for training, development, and hardware-in-the-loop systems, powered by a proprietary 3D engine and Generative AI. Tiltan's geo-system products support space, aerial, manned, and unmanned vehicles, addressing registration, localization, and navigation challenges, as well as geo-mapping systems. Its in-house content production delivers high-fidelity, geo-specific visual databases, 3D models, and mapping data for VIS, IR, LiDAR, and SAR applications. For more information, visit .

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Tiltan's participation in I/ITSEC 2026; the planned launch, anticipated capabilities, features, availability and commercial release timing of TOPS-NX Studio and SILOS; the anticipated benefits of that participation and those launches; Tiltan's expansion into the United States and allied defense training and simulation markets; the transferability of Tiltan's capabilities to those markets; expected demand for simulation, synthetic data and geospatial software; the potential for orders, qualification, partnerships, licensing or recurring revenue; and the Company's growth strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to the absence of any orders, contracts or partnership agreements arising from the conference or the product launches; the risk that new products are delayed, modified or do not achieve market acceptance; the length and uncertainty of United States and international defense qualification, evaluation and procurement cycles; export control and licensing requirements applicable to Israeli defense technology, including under U.S. and Israeli regulations; competition from established U.S. and allied simulation and training providers; the Company's ability to convert pipeline and proposals into binding orders or revenue; customer concentration; defense program funding, procurement cycles and timing; the Company's liquidity and capital resources; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; integration of acquired businesses; competitive and geopolitical conditions, including conditions in Israel; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Contact Us:

T3 Defense Inc. | 575 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10017 | ... |

Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd. | Ehud Shafir, Chief Executive Officer |

Media Contact: Liat Heiblum | ... | +972-50-6333446

Investor Relations: The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati | ... | +1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro | ... | +1 212 836-9633

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at