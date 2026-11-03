Metal Cutting Semi-Synthetic Coolant Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 8.4% CAGR As Quaker Houghton, Fuchs Petrolub, And Master Fluid Solutions Drive Smart, Eco-Friendly Machining

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with eco-friendly, long-life coolants, smart monitoring and high-precision machining solutions that reduce tool wear, maintenance and downtime.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal Cutting Semi-Synthetic Coolant Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metal Cutting Semi-Synthetic Coolant Market to Reach $1.73 Billion by 2030 as Industrial Automation Accelerates

The global metal cutting semi-synthetic coolant market is experiencing strong growth, driven by expanding metalworking and machining industries, increased automotive and aerospace manufacturing, and rising demand for improved surface finishes. The market is projected to grow from $1.16 billion in 2025 to $1.25 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

Growth during the historical period was supported by the increasing adoption of semi-synthetic metalworking fluids and greater awareness of corrosion protection requirements. Manufacturers have also placed greater emphasis on machining efficiency, equipment reliability, tool life, and component quality, strengthening demand for coolant formulations that deliver effective lubrication and temperature control.

The metal cutting semi-synthetic coolant market is forecast to reach $1.73 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4%. Key factors supporting this outlook include the growing use of eco-friendly and chlorine-free coolants, modernization of industrial machinery, and the integration of coolant management into smart manufacturing systems. Demand is also expected to rise as manufacturers expand high-precision and heavy-duty machining operations and adopt automated monitoring and control technologies.

Major metal cutting coolant market trends include wider adoption of semi-synthetic fluids for precision machining, increased demand for grinding-optimized and heavy-duty solutions, and greater use of coolant monitoring systems. Manufacturers are also prioritizing formulations that extend tool life, enhance surface quality, improve sump stability, and reduce maintenance requirements.

Industrial automation is a significant growth driver for the metal cutting semi-synthetic coolant market. Automated manufacturing systems require consistent machining performance, precision, and continuous operation. Semi-synthetic coolants support these requirements by reducing heat and friction during automated cutting processes, helping limit tool wear and maintain component accuracy.

Automation investment continues to strengthen the market opportunity. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, North American companies acquired 36,766 robots valued at $2.25 billion in 2025. This represented a 6.6% increase in units and a 10.1% rise in revenue compared with 2024. Continued adoption of robotics and computer-controlled machinery is expected to increase demand for high-performance machining coolants capable of supporting advanced production environments.

Rising automotive production is also contributing to market expansion. Vehicle manufacturing depends on precise machining for engine parts, structural components, transmission systems, and other critical assemblies. Metal cutting semi-synthetic coolants improve machining efficiency by delivering effective cooling and lubrication, reducing tool wear, and supporting high-quality surface finishes.

Automotive output increased in several important markets during 2024. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, car production in South America rose by 1.7% compared with 2023. Brazil led this growth with a 6.3% increase, producing approximately 1.9 million vehicles. Continued demand for personal and commercial vehicles, alongside investments in transportation infrastructure and manufacturing capacity, is expected to support coolant consumption.

Product innovation remains an important competitive focus, particularly in environmentally responsible coolant formulations. Companies are developing micro-emulsion semi-synthetic metalworking fluids designed to improve biodegradability, worker safety, bioresistance, lubrication, and cooling performance. These innovations aim to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards while maintaining the performance required for demanding machining applications.

In October 2025, Master Fluid Solutions launched TRIM MicroSol 689NXT, featuring enhanced bioresistance, extended sump life, and improved machining efficiency. The product is designed to limit microbial growth, reduce maintenance frequency, and provide stable cooling and lubrication. These capabilities can help manufacturers improve tool life and surface finish while supporting workplace safety and environmental objectives.

North America was the largest region in the metal cutting semi-synthetic coolant market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Semi-Synthetic Coolants; Synthetic Coolants; Mineral Oil-Based Coolants

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Indirect Sales

3) By Application: Turning; Milling; Drilling; Grinding; Tapping; Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Automotive And Transportation; Aerospace And Defense; Industrial Machinery Manufacturing; Metal Fabrication; Electrical And Electronics; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Semi-Synthetic Coolants: Micro-emulsion Semi-Synthetic Coolants; High-Oil Semi-Synthetic Coolants; Low-Foam Semi-Synthetic Coolants; Chlorine-Free Semi-Synthetic Coolants; General-Purpose Semi-Synthetic Coolants; Heavy-Duty Machining Semi-Synthetic Coolants; Grinding-Optimized Semi-Synthetic Coolants; Ester-Based Semi-Synthetic Coolants

2) By Synthetic Coolants: True Synthetic (Oil-Free) Coolants; Polymer-Based Synthetic Coolants; Chemical-Solution Synthetic Coolants; Heavy-Duty Synthetic Machining Coolants; Grinding Synthetic Coolants; High-Speed Machining Synthetic Coolants; Low-Residue Synthetic Coolants; Environmentally Friendly / Bio-Stable Synthetic Coolants

3) By Mineral Oil-Based Coolants: Straight (Neat) Cutting Oils; Soluble Oil Coolants (Oil-in-Water Emulsions); Compounded Mineral Cutting Oils; Sulfurized Mineral Oils; Chlorinated Mineral Cutting Oils; Heavy-Duty Mineral Oil Cutting Fluids; Light-Duty Mineral Oil Cutting Fluids; Multi-Purpose Mineral Oil Machining Fluids

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Metal Cutting Semi-Synthetic Coolant market report include:



TotalEnergies SE

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Repsol S.A.

Quaker Houghton

Apar Industries Limited

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Blaser Swisslube AG

Oemeta Chemische Werke GmbH

Callington Haven Pty Ltd.

Hangsterfer's Laboratories Inc.

Master Fluid Solutions

MotulTech

Carl Bechem GmbH

Metacast Chemicals

Venlub Petro Products Private Limited

Hitech Petrochem Private Limited

Lubrita Lubricants Hai Lu Jya He Co. Ltd.

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