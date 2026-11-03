Global Fulvic Humic Minerals Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On Regenerative Agriculture With Corteva, Nutrien, Yara, And ICL Group

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Fulvic Humic Minerals Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fulvic Humic Minerals Market to Reach $2.43 Billion by 2030 as Sustainable Agriculture Expands

The global fulvic humic minerals market is experiencing strong growth as agricultural producers place greater emphasis on soil health, nutrient efficiency and sustainable crop production. The market is projected to increase from $1.64 billion in 2025 to $1.77 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by increasing awareness of soil degradation, wider adoption of organic farming practices and growing demand for natural fertilizers. The early integration of humic substances into agricultural systems, combined with the expansion of commercial crop production, has also strengthened demand for fulvic humic mineral products.

Looking ahead, the fulvic humic minerals market is forecast to reach $2.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. Key growth drivers include rising demand for sustainable agricultural inputs, greater focus on improving the soil microbiome, increasing organic food consumption and the expansion of precision agriculture. The adoption of environmentally responsible crop nutrition products is also expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers and agricultural suppliers.

Major fulvic humic minerals market trends include the growth of regenerative agriculture, increasing demand for organic soil amendments and wider use of humic-based biostimulants in crop nutrition. Bio-chelation technologies designed to improve nutrient efficiency are gaining attention, while applications in animal feed and nutraceutical products are broadening the market beyond traditional crop production.

The continued expansion of sustainable and organic farming is expected to be a central factor driving market growth. Consumer demand for certified organic food is encouraging farmers to adopt production systems that support soil health and reduce dependence on synthetic agricultural inputs. Fulvic humic minerals are increasingly incorporated into these systems to enhance soil quality, improve nutrient availability and support efficient crop development.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service, organic product sales reached $71.6 billion in 2024, an increase of 5.2% compared with 2023. This continued growth in organic product consumption is reinforcing demand for compliant soil amendments and crop nutrition solutions, supporting the wider adoption of fulvic humic minerals in agricultural applications.

Product innovation is also shaping the competitive landscape. In October 2024, China-based agricultural biostimulants company G-Teck introduced G-Teck Humic Plus and G-Teck Granular Humate. The products feature high humic and fulvic content, strong water solubility for drip irrigation applications and performance characteristics intended to improve soil aeration, drainage and controlled nutrient release. The launch reflects the industry's increasing focus on solutions for regenerative farming and modern irrigation systems.

Merger and acquisition activity is helping suppliers broaden their product portfolios and enter new agricultural segments. In February 2024, U.S.-based humic solutions provider Huma Inc. acquired Gro-Power Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition enabled Huma to enter the granular fertilizer market, expand its humic-based offerings and strengthen its capacity to serve growers seeking integrated soil health and regenerative agriculture solutions. Gro-Power's portfolio includes humus-based fertilizers and soil conditioner products designed to support soil performance and plant nutrition.

North America held the leading share of the fulvic humic minerals market in 2025, supported by established agricultural input distribution networks and growing adoption of sustainable farming practices. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-expanding regional market during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Liquid; Powder; Granules

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Supermarkets or Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Agriculture; Dietary Supplements; Animal Feed; Pharmaceuticals; Cosmetics And Personal Care; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individuals; Commercial; Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid: Concentrated Fulvic Liquid; Diluted Fulvic Liquid; Humic Liquid Solution; Fulvic Humic Blend Liquid; Water Soluble Liquid Formulation

2) By Powder: Water Soluble Powder; Micronized Humic Powder; Fulvic Rich Powder; Humic Fulvic Blend Powder; Spray Dried Powder

3) By Granules: Slow Release Granules; Soil Application Granules; Humic Rich Granules; Fulvic Humic Blend Granules; Coated Granules

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

