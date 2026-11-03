Gus Roofing Hits 100 Five-Star Google Review Milestone with High-Performance Roofs in Greeley

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greeley-based roofing contractor marks review milestone as demand continues for storm-resistant, high-performance roofing systems across Northern Colorado

Greeley, CO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gus Roofing, a Greeley-based roofing contractor serving residential, commercial, and industrial properties, has surpassed 100 five-star customer reviews on its Google Business Profile. The milestone comes as the company continues to install and repair high-performance, storm-resistant roofing systems for property owners throughout Northern Colorado and the Front Range region.

The company's Google Business Profile currently reflects a 4.9-star average rating across more than 110 customer reviews. According to company tracking, feedback collected through the platform consistently cites project turnaround speed, clear communication throughout the insurance claims process, and thorough property cleanup following job completion. Gus Roofing attributes its review volume to a customer base built primarily through word-of-mouth referrals, repeat business, local marketing, and regional storm damage restoration projects. This 100-review milestone is especially significant given the traditionally low rate of online review submissions in the industry.







Gus Roofing

Gus Roofing operates within a regional marketplace alongside regional competitors and out-of-state contractors that travel into Colorado following severe weather events. The company credits its sustained review volume to maintaining a permanent, year-round operational base in Greeley rather than operating as a seasonal or storm-only contractor. This permanent local presence enables the company to provide ongoing warranty service, maintenance, and long-term customer support long after storm repair cycles conclude.

"Reaching 100 five-star reviews on Google reflects our commitment to transparent communication, prompt execution, and job-site accountability," said Gustavo Haro, Owner of Gus Roofing. "By maintaining local operations year-round, our crews provide property owners with direct accountability and long-term warranty support that temporary out-of-state contractors cannot deliver."

Operating in Greeley for more than two decades, Gus Roofing provides complete roofing services across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. As owner, Mr. Haro maintains direct involvement in daily operational oversight, project management, and client consultations across all service territories.

The company installs, repairs, and replaces asphalt shingle, standing-seam metal, tile, and low-slope membrane roofing systems. For residential shingle installations, Gus Roofing works with major material manufacturers, including GAF, Owens Corning, Malarkey, and CertainTeed. For flat or low-slope commercial and industrial structures, the company installs single-ply thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) membrane systems.

Material operational lifespans vary depending on product selection and weather exposure. According to technical information provided during customer consultations, standard asphalt shingle roofs maintain an operational lifespan of 20 to 50 years depending on material grade, whereas standing-seam metal and synthetic roofing systems can perform for 40 to 70 years with routine maintenance. Gus Roofing combines manufacturer material warranties with its own workmanship warranty to protect structures against severe local weather conditions, including high winds, heavy hail, and extreme freeze-thaw cycles.

"Property owners across Northern Colorado face significant weather exposure, particularly severe hail events and wind loads that test the structural integrity of residential and commercial roofs," Mr. Haro added. "Our focus remains on utilizing impact-resistant materials and precise installation techniques that ensure long-term structural protection for local homes and businesses."

In addition to complete roof replacements, Gus Roofing provides new construction installation, emergency leak repair, routine preventative maintenance, exterior storm restoration, garage roof repair, and complete seamless gutter repair and replacement. Commercial projects include flat-roof installations featuring custom-tapered insulation systems designed to ensure proper water drainage toward scuppers and internal drains.

Hail storms represent the primary cause of sudden roof damage in Greeley and across the broader Front Range corridor. Gus Roofing provides comprehensive post-storm property inspections and guides clients through the insurance restoration process, working directly with insurance adjusters, mortgage companies, and title agencies to coordinate documentation, repair scopes, and claim timing.

To assist property buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals, Gus Roofing offers a standalone roof certification service. The certification process includes a comprehensive inspection documenting roof structural integrity, layer count, tile or shingle condition, and estimated remaining functional lifespan for real estate transactions, mortgage refinancing, or insurance policy renewals.

Gus Roofing utilizes an inspection-first project workflow. Technical staff conduct thorough on-site property assessments before delivering detailed itemized quotes. The company operates without requiring upfront deposits for inspection, repair, or full installation projects; final payment is collected only after project completion and a final walkthrough review with the property owner.

From its central facility in Greeley, Gus Roofing serves Northern Colorado communities including Fort Collins, Loveland, Brighton, Longmont, Windsor, Johnstown, Berthoud, Evans, Erie, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Service coverage also extends into Denver metropolitan communities, including Aurora, Thornton, Parker, Arvada, Centennial, and Golden. Consultation appointments and project estimates are available directly through the company.

About Gus Roofing

Gus Roofing is a full-service roofing contractor headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, serving residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout Northern Colorado and the Denver metropolitan region. Operating for over two decades, the company delivers roof inspections, emergency repairs, complete replacements, and insurance claim restoration services. Gus Roofing installs shingle, metal, tile, and membrane roofing assemblies from manufacturers including GAF, Owens Corning, Malarkey, and CertainTeed. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. For more information, visit gusroofing.com

Media Contact

Gustavo Haro

Owner, Gus Roofing

Phone: (970) 356-1554

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Gus Roofing Hits 100 Five-Star Google Review Milestone with High-Performance Roofs in Greeley