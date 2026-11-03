Keto-Mojo Unveils Redesigned Homepage And New Brand Story

The new brings the keto lifestyle, testing, recipes, research, and community into one guided journey, so people can understand their bodies and make keto and low-carb living work for them.

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keto-Mojo, maker of the GK+ blood glucose and ketone monitoring system, unveiled a fully redesigned homepage at keto-mojo.com. The new site leads with a simple promise, "Keto works. You can do it," and introduces a brand story centered on metabolic intelligence: the idea that knowing your own data is the first step to better health.

The redesign reorganizes Keto-Mojo's tools, education and community around where each visitor is in their keto journey. First-time visitors can start with a short Keto Quiz, while experienced users and practitioners can go straight into keto lifestyle education, testing, and clinical resources.

A new brand story: Learn. Measure. Thrive.

Keto-Mojo began in 2017, when founders Dorian Greenow and Gemma Kochis set out to make ketone and glucose testing affordable and accessible for everyone. What started with a meter has grown into an ecosystem of devices, data, education, and community. Keto-Mojo reports more than 40 million tests performed, customers in 32 countries, use in 100 clinical trials, and more than 28,000 five-star reviews (as of August 2026).

The new brand story reflects that growth. It moves Keto-Mojo beyond "a keto meter" to a partner for the keto lifestyle, built on three ideas:



Learn. Science-backed education, recipes and expert talks that make keto approachable.

Measure. Clinical-grade glucose and ketone data that shows how food, fasting and lifestyle affect each person. Thrive. A community and support system that helps people stay with it.



The story rests on a belief now stated on the homepage: everyone deserves to maximize their healthspan. Keto-Mojo keeps its products affordable and invests in clinical research and education to advance metabolic health worldwide.

The redesigned homepage guides visitors from curiosity to confidence:



Find your next step. Three clear paths (Keto Lifestyle, Testing Basics and the Practitioner Hub) plus a Keto Quiz that meets visitors where they are, from "just curious" to "all in."

Keto benefits by health topic. Visual entry points into education on weight loss, diabetes, heart health, mental health, PCOS/PMOS, athletic performance, neurological health and GLP-1 medications.

Know your levels. The GK+ meter, for clinical-grade blood glucose and ketone tracking.

Track your progress. The free MyMojoHealth app, which syncs readings and helps users spot trends over time.

Keto is better together. The Keto-Mojo community, with expert-led courses, live events, and peer support.

Doctors sharing keto breakthroughs. Featured talks from the Low Carb USA speaker series.

Latest research. A regularly updated collection of peer-reviewed studies on ketogenic nutrition. Recipes, events and MyMojoMarket. Seasonal recipes, upcoming keto events and curated products from partner brands.

“When we started Keto-Mojo, our mission was to make testing affordable and accurate, so people could see what was happening in their own bodies,” said Dorian Greenow, Founder & CEO of Keto-Mojo.“That's still the heart of it. Clear data, practical guidance, and people in your corner make it easier to get started and keep going. Our new homepage brings those pieces together to help people find their next step.”

“Metabolic intelligence is about turning data into meaningful action,” said Gemma Kochis, Co-Founder & Chief Relationship Officer of Keto-Mojo.“Our site connects the science behind the ketogenic lifestyle with resources, recipes, and community support to help people put it into practice. It's about empowering people to understand their bodies and take an active role in their health.”

Availability

The redesigned homepage is live now at keto-mojo.com. Visitors can take the Keto Quiz to find their starting point, download the free MyMojoHealth app on iOS and Android, or shop Keto-Mojo meters and test strips.

About Keto-Mojo

Founded in 2017 by Dorian Greenow and Gemma Kochis, Keto-Mojo provides affordable, clinical-grade blood glucose and ketone testing for people following ketogenic and low-carb lifestyles, and for the practitioners and researchers who support them. Its ecosystem includes the GK+ meter, the free MyMojoHealth app, the MyMojoHealth Pro platform for practitioners, an online community, and a library of recipes, research and education. Keto-Mojo works with healthcare professionals, researchers and scientists to advance metabolic health worldwide. Learn more at keto-mojo.com.

The Keto-Mojo GK+ (US, Canada) and GKI (Europe, UK, select international markets) blood glucose and ketone monitoring system is FDA-cleared in the US, licensed by Health Canada, and CE-marked in the EU and UK for use by individuals with diabetes and by healthcare professionals to monitor the effectiveness of diabetes management. It is not intended for the diagnosis or screening of diabetes or any other condition. Keto-Mojo is not a healthcare provider.

Media contact Christi Terjesen, Head of Marketing · Keto-Mojo ·...