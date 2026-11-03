Heat Pump Retrofit Design Market 2026-2030: Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast Capitalize On 12.7% CAGR As Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Trane, And Carrier Scale AI Design

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heat Pump Retrofit Design Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Heat Pump Retrofit Design Market to Reach $16.58 Billion by 2030 as Low-Carbon Heating Investments Accelerate

The global heat pump retrofit design market is experiencing rapid growth as building owners, governments and infrastructure investors prioritize energy efficiency, heating electrification and lower carbon emissions. The market is projected to increase from $9.12 billion in 2025 to $10.26 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

Growth during the historical period has been supported by the replacement of fossil fuel heating systems, rising demand for professional energy audits and the expansion of retrofit feasibility studies. The availability of standardized design tools and early adoption of building energy modeling have also improved project planning, system selection and installation outcomes.

The heat pump retrofit design market is forecast to reach $16.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7%. Key growth factors include increasing investment in retrofit programs, wider use of artificial intelligence for system sizing, large-scale residential renovation initiatives and stronger demand for performance-verified designs. Regulatory support for low-carbon heating transitions is also expected to create opportunities for engineering firms, energy consultants, technology providers and installation specialists.

Prominent heat pump retrofit design market trends include detailed property assessments, digital building energy modeling and customized design packages. Demand is also rising for electrification planning, compatibility assessments and performance optimization services. These capabilities help ensure that heat pumps operate effectively alongside existing electrical, hydronic and building systems.

Rising energy prices and continued cost volatility are major drivers of market expansion. Supply-demand imbalances and fluctuations in fuel availability can create unpredictable energy expenses, encouraging property owners to consider more efficient heating technologies. Professionally designed heat pump retrofits can reduce reliance on fossil fuels, improve building efficiency and support more predictable long-term operating costs.

For example, the Australian Energy Regulator reported in April 2024 that quarterly electricity prices in Queensland and Victoria increased by 20% and 9%, respectively, during 2023 compared with the corresponding period a year earlier. Continued energy market volatility is expected to strengthen demand for accurate heat-load calculations, feasibility analysis and optimized retrofit designs.

Product innovation is improving the speed, affordability and practicality of heat pump installations. In June 2025, UK-based Hewer Facilities Management Limited launched Heat Saviour, a ready-to-install residential heat pump retrofit unit. Its dual-circuit loop configuration enables the heat pump to operate independently of an existing central heating system, supporting broad property compatibility while reducing installation time, cost and disruption. The solution is also intended for scalable deployment in social housing projects.

Strategic investment is further reshaping the competitive environment. In April 2025, UK-based Shinobi Capital Group acquired Elite Renewables for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expands Shinobi's renewable energy and retrofit services portfolio while supporting its position in the sustainable housing market. Elite Renewables specializes in high-efficiency heat pumps, solar photovoltaic systems, battery storage, electric vehicle chargers and related renewable energy technologies.

The market covers air-source, ground-source and water-source heat pump projects. Core services include building energy assessments, system feasibility and sizing studies, detailed engineering, integration planning, specification development, commissioning support, performance verification and post-installation optimization. Demand spans residential, commercial and industrial applications, including single-family homes, multifamily properties, offices, retail premises, hospitality buildings and industrial facilities.

Tariffs are influencing the heat pump retrofit design market by increasing the cost of imported simulation tools, measurement equipment, digital sensors and specialized engineering hardware. Retrofit projects in Europe and North America face particular exposure to imported technical equipment and software licenses, while Asia-Pacific is experiencing cost pressure related to consulting technology adoption. Although these tariffs can increase service costs and extend project timelines, they are also encouraging domestic software development, localized engineering capabilities and wider use of standardized heat pump retrofit design frameworks.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Air Source Heat Pumps; Ground Source Heat Pumps; Water Source Heat Pumps

2) By Service Type: Building Energy Assessment and Audit; System Feasibility and Sizing Study; Detailed Engineering and Design Development; Integration Planning and Specification Writing; Commissioning Support and Performance Verification; Post Installation Monitoring and Optimization

3) By Installation Type: New Installation; Retrofit

4) By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

5) By End User: Single-Family Homes; Multi-Family Buildings; Offices; Retail; Hospitality; Industrial Facilities; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Air Source Heat Pumps: Residential Air Source Heat Pumps; Commercial Air Source Heat Pumps; Industrial Air Source Heat Pumps; Ducted Air Source Heat Pumps; Ductless Air Source Heat Pumps

2) By Ground Source Heat Pumps: Horizontal Loop Ground Source Heat Pumps; Vertical Loop Ground Source Heat Pumps; Pond Loop Ground Source Heat Pumps; Residential Ground Source Heat Pumps; Commercial Ground Source Heat Pumps

3) By Water Source Heat Pumps: Open Loop Water Source Heat Pumps; Closed Loop Water Source Heat Pumps; Lake and River Source Heat Pumps; Residential Water Source Heat Pumps; Commercial Water Source Heat Pumps

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

