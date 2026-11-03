Aibotics Recaps 2026 Achievements And Outlines Growth Strategy For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company approaches a pivotal stage as years of technology development, strategic acquisitions and international relationships converge into a unified growth strategy

Proposed Empulser acquisition brings international investor Patrick Tsang and opportunities in defense technology, autonomous systems and wireless power

Management demonstrates confidence in AIBotics' future through insider debt-to-equity conversions

MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) ("AIBotics" or the "Company") today issued the following letter to shareholders from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kaplan, highlighting the Company's recent accomplishments, expanding opportunities in artificial intelligence, robotics and unmanned technologies, and management's belief that AIBotics is approaching a pivotal stage in executing its long-term business plan.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I believe AIBotics is entering one of the most exciting and consequential periods in its development.

For years, we have worked to build a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, robotics, unmanned systems and intelligent automation. We have invested considerable time and resources in developing technologies, identifying acquisitions, establishing international relationships and assembling the capabilities needed to compete in rapidly growing markets.

Today, those efforts are beginning to come together.

We believe AIBotics is approaching an important inflection point - transitioning from developing our business strategy and assembling the pieces to putting those capabilities to work in commercial markets.

Over the past several months, we completed the acquisition of NovaCore Labs' operating assets in Jamaica, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Empulser Enterprises LLC, expanded our relationship with Ultrobotix in Israel and advanced our PHILL ROBOT manufacturing program.

We have also attracted Patrick Tsang, an international investor and entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development and emerging technologies.

These developments are part of a unified strategy to bring together technologies, intellectual property, operating capabilities, experienced leadership and access to capital under one corporate structure.

Our objective is to build a diversified technology company positioned to participate in the expanding markets for robotics, drones, intelligent automation and autonomous systems.

Building a Technology Company for the Next Generation of Automation

Artificial intelligence is transforming how businesses operate. We believe the next major opportunity lies in bringing that intelligence into the physical world through robotics, drones and autonomous machines.

Commercial drones are being deployed for infrastructure inspection, mapping, surveying, agriculture and specialized services. Robotics is expanding into food production, logistics, hospitality, wellness and other industries. Defense organizations are also increasing their emphasis on unmanned platforms and autonomous technologies.

These developments create opportunities for companies capable of combining artificial intelligence with practical technologies that solve real-world problems.

Our strategy is not dependent on a single product. We are building a portfolio of complementary technologies and business opportunities across commercial robotics, drone services, intelligent automation, wireless power and autonomous systems.

We believe the combination of these capabilities could become increasingly valuable as businesses and governments accelerate their adoption of intelligent automation.

NovaCore Labs: Establishing an Operating Foundation in the Caribbean

Our acquisition of NovaCore Labs' operating assets in Jamaica represents an important step toward establishing commercial operations.

The acquired assets include 10 service robots, six commercial drones, three field generators, Google Street View mapping equipment and a dedicated mapping vehicle, along with software, intellectual property, operating methodologies, customer information and related business assets.

These capabilities provide a foundation for pursuing opportunities in commercial drone services, geospatial mapping, robotics and intelligent automation.

We believe Jamaica offers attractive opportunities in tourism, infrastructure, commercial development and government services. Our objective is to establish NovaCore as a commercial technology-services business, develop paying customers and expand into other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) markets.

As we build customer relationships and a record of commercial performance, we believe these services could be replicated across additional Caribbean markets, creating opportunities for regional growth.

The acquisition has already received regional attention, including coverage in The Jamaica Gleaner.

We view NovaCore as more than an acquisition of technology and equipment. It provides a foundation for developing an operating business with revenue potential and opportunities for geographic expansion.

Empulser and Patrick Tsang: A Potentially Transformative Opportunity

Our definitive agreement to acquire Empulser Enterprises LLC represents another important development in AIBotics' evolution.

Founded by Patrick Tsang, Empulser is developing technologies for defense and dual-use applications, including wireless power, autonomous systems, unmanned platforms and technologies intended to extend the operational capabilities of intelligent machines.

We believe the future of autonomous systems will increasingly depend on three critical capabilities: Power. Persistence. Autonomy.

Artificial intelligence can make a drone or robotic platform more capable, but those capabilities have limited value if the system cannot remain operational long enough to complete its mission.

Empulser's technology strategy addresses challenges involving power delivery, operational endurance and autonomous operation - areas we believe represent substantial opportunities in defense, critical infrastructure and commercial markets.

Equally important is the involvement of Patrick Tsang.

Patrick is chairman of Tsang Group, a fourth-generation single-family office with interests in technology, real estate, natural resources and other investments. His career spans more than two decades of international investing, capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development.

He has established extensive business and investment relationships across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

His background includes an early-stage investment in Pulse Evolution in 2018, where he also served as a strategic adviser. Pulse subsequently became part of FaceBank Group, which completed its merger with fuboTV in 2020, resulting in a company traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Patrick is also a qualified solicitor in England and Wales and Hong Kong, attended Harvard Business School's Owner/President Management program and is the author of The Global Citizen.

We believe his experience, international relationships and understanding of capital markets could be invaluable as AIBotics pursues financing, strategic partnerships and additional growth opportunities.

Patrick has joined AIBotics as a strategic adviser. Subject to completion of the Empulser acquisition, applicable approvals and other conditions, he is expected to assume the roles of chief executive officer and director.

I am enthusiastic about the potential for Patrick to help lead AIBotics through its next stage of development. His combination of financial experience, international relationships and entrepreneurial expertise aligns with our objective of building a technology company capable of operating across multiple markets.

The proposed acquisition also incorporates a performance-based structure. Under the agreement, AIBotics would issue Series C preferred stock with an aggregate stated value of up to $22 million, with 90% of the maximum consideration tied to 10 specified milestones over 36 months.

These milestones include intellectual-property development, technology demonstrations, flight testing, participation in testing or pilot programs and specified revenue objectives.

The transaction remains subject to closing conditions, and Empulser's technologies will require additional development, testing, financing and commercialization.

We believe the combination of Empulser's technology strategy and Patrick's international business experience could become an important catalyst for AIBotics' future growth.

PHILL ROBOT: Moving Toward Commercialization

We remain committed to advancing PHILL ROBOT, our AI-enabled massage and wellness robotic platform.

Although PHILL has experienced development delays and several false starts, the additional work has allowed us to refine the product, evaluate manufacturing alternatives and strengthen its foundation for commercialization.

Through our relationship with 3DX Industries, we are advancing an initial five-unit pilot program intended to establish manufacturing procedures, component production, assembly methods, system integration and quality standards.

This represents an important step toward the manufacturing validation necessary for repeatable production.

We have also continued protecting the PHILL ROBOT trademark and related intellectual property, which we believe represent valuable long-term corporate assets.

Our objective is to complete the remaining development and validation work and position PHILL for commercial introduction when it is ready.

We continue to believe the expanding market for intelligent personal-service and wellness robotics presents a meaningful opportunity for AIBotics.

Ultrobotix: Expanding International Robotics Opportunities

Our relationship with Ultrobotix Ltd. in Israel provides additional opportunities in commercial and industrial automation.

Ultrobotix has begun working with an Israeli food manufacturer to evaluate robotic solutions for selected production-line activities. AIBotics expects to assist in identifying and evaluating robotic technologies and suppliers that could address these needs.

Food manufacturing represents a promising area for automation because of repetitive tasks, labor requirements and the importance of consistency and efficiency.

Although these activities remain exploratory, they demonstrate how our international relationships may create opportunities to participate in the commercial deployment of advanced robotics.

We intend to continue identifying technologies, manufacturers and partners capable of helping us expand into practical applications for intelligent automation.

Strengthening Our Financial Position and Investing in Growth

We have also taken steps to strengthen our financial position and demonstrate management's confidence in AIBotics' future.

As recently announced, independent director Mark Croskery and I converted debt owed to us by AIBotics into shares of the Company's common stock.

We chose to accept equity rather than repayment because we believe in AIBotics' long-term prospects. These transactions eliminated corresponding liabilities, preserved cash and further aligned our interests with those of our shareholders.

Looking ahead, we intend to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, advance our technologies and expand commercial operations.

Capital investment has been fundamental to the development of leading technology companies such as Apple, Alphabet, Tesla and SpaceX. These companies have used capital to develop technologies, build infrastructure and expand their businesses.

While AIBotics operates on a substantially different scale, the underlying principle is the same: Capital, when deployed effectively, can transform promising technologies into operating businesses and create long-term enterprise value.

We intend to pursue financing that supports our strategic initiatives, advances commercialization and strengthens our operating capabilities.

We recognize that raising capital involves costs, risks and potentially additional share issuances. Our responsibility is to allocate capital carefully toward opportunities we believe can increase AIBotics' revenue potential and long-term value.

Approaching the Next Stage of Our Business Plan

When I look at AIBotics today, I see a company that has made considerable progress toward assembling the elements of a much broader enterprise.

We have acquired drone, robotics and mapping assets that can support commercial operations in the Caribbean.

We have entered into a definitive agreement that could expand our capabilities into defense and dual-use technologies.

We have attracted Patrick Tsang, whose experience and international relationships could become important resources for future growth.

We are advancing PHILL ROBOT toward manufacturing validation and potential commercialization.

We have established international relationships that could create additional opportunities in commercial and industrial robotics.

And we have strengthened our balance sheet while preparing to pursue the capital necessary to advance our plans.

These are the pieces we have spent years working to put in place. We believe we are approaching the stage when they can begin coming together into operating businesses, commercial relationships and revenue-generating opportunities.

Our immediate priorities are to expand NovaCore's commercial activities, complete the proposed Empulser acquisition, advance technology-development milestones, move PHILL toward commercialization and secure financing to support these objectives.

We expect the next phase of AIBotics' development to place increasing emphasis on measurable results.

Our success will be determined by our ability to attract customers, generate revenue, commercialize technologies and improve financial performance.

There is still considerable work ahead, and executing our strategy will require additional capital, disciplined management and continued technological development.

Nevertheless, I believe the opportunity before us is substantially greater than when we began assembling this business.

The technologies are advancing. The markets are expanding. Our relationships are growing. And the elements of our business plan are increasingly coming together.

Our Commitment to Shareholders

I want to close by expressing my confidence in AIBotics' direction and my appreciation to the shareholders who have supported us.

Mark Croskery and I have demonstrated our commitment by accepting equity in place of amounts owed to us. Patrick Tsang's involvement represents another significant step toward attracting the experience and relationships we believe can accelerate our development.

Our ambitions are supported by tangible assets, technology-development programs, strategic agreements and business opportunities that we are working to bring to fruition.

I believe AIBotics is closer than ever to realizing the business we set out to build.

Our vision is to create a technology company with meaningful participation in the rapidly evolving markets for artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, autonomous systems and intelligent automation.

We believe the foundation is taking shape and the next phase of development offers the potential to translate years of preparation into meaningful commercial progress.

We have spent years preparing for this opportunity.

Now our focus is on execution - turning the technologies, assets and relationships we have assembled into operating businesses and long-term shareholder value.

On behalf of our board of directors and management team, thank you for your continued interest, confidence and support.

Ben Kaplan

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT)

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. is a global technology company building a platform around AI-enabled robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent automation. The Company focuses on applying advanced technologies to real-world environments through strategic partnerships, technology development and international market relationships. AIBotics seeks to identify, develop, implement, and scale solutions that improve how machines operate, automate business processes, and extend the practical application of artificial intelligence into the physical world. Through a scalable, partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a diversified robotics and autonomous-systems platform designed to support commercial, industrial and other mission-driven applications across global markets. For more information on AIBotics, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Ultrobotix's preliminary manufacturing robotics evaluation, potential pilots or deployment, its separate AI Food Technologist proof of concept, PHILL development, trademark protection, manufacturing and commercialization, NovaCore operations, the proposed Empulser acquisition and business expansion. Ultrobotix's manufacturer relationship is exploratory and non-binding; AIBotics is not a party. Ultrobotix's AI technology remains early-stage and is separate from AIBotics' robotics evaluation role. No pilot, equipment purchase, deployment, PHILL launch or revenue is assured. Results may differ materially due to technical, regulatory, financial, intellectual-property, operational and customer-adoption risks. Forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and are subject to the Company's SEC disclosures.

Media and Investor Relations

David L. Kugelman

Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC

(404) 856-9157 Office

...