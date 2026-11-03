Inventionhome® Inventor Spotlight: Commercial Industrial Purifier

WARREN, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Brandon F. of Warren, MI, concerns about pollution, smog, and declining environmental quality inspired the development of a large-scale air purification system. Observing the impact of industrial activity and urban pollution, he began exploring ways to replicate the natural air-cleaning functions of trees and plants through a mechanical system capable of treating much larger volumes of air. Brandon explains,“The goal is to make it pure again,” referring to the air people breathe and the importance of reducing harmful airborne contaminants.The Commercial Industrial Purifier is a high-volume air purification system designed for industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and other environments where air quality may be affected by pollution and airborne contaminants. The system uses multiple filtration and treatment stages to remove substances such as smog, dust, bacteria, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants before redistributing cleaner air into a building or releasing it into the surrounding environment. The system may incorporate solar and wind-assisted power, rechargeable batteries, automated cleaning, environmental sensors, and computer-controlled operation. Additional features include remote access, self-diagnostic capabilities, and programmable controls to support ongoing system maintenance and performance.The invention benefits industrial workers, businesses, and surrounding communities by addressing air quality concerns in both indoor and outdoor environments. Its rooftop installation concept is designed to allow the units to process substantial volumes of air, with Brandon envisioning a system capable of filtering between 80% and 98% of targeted airborne pollutants. Beyond its environmental objectives, he also sees the potential for the invention to create employment opportunities through the installation, operation, and maintenance of the purification units.Brandon continues to explore potential improvements and updates to the system, with the goal of expanding its capabilities and effectiveness over time. He hopes to develop a system that can contribute to cleaner air and healthier environments for communities around the world.Companies interested in the Commercial Industrial Purifier can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Inventor Spotlight: Commercial Industrial Purifier News Provided By InventionHome November 03, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Manufacturing



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