Influential Women: Stephanie Aluizo Giarratano Leads Districtwide Educational Technology And Responsible AI Innovation

TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Computer Lab Lead at Lamar Consolidated ISD Empowers Paraprofessionals, Educators, and Students Through Creative Technology, Lifelong Learning, and a Willingness to Say Yes to GrowthRichmond, Texas – Stephanie Aluizo Giarratano is an accomplished educator who serves as Computer Lab Paraprofessional at Terrell Elementary and District Computer Lab Team Lead for Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. In her districtwide role, she supports computer lab paraprofessionals across all Lamar CISD elementary campuses by developing training plans, providing ongoing mentorship, leading professional learning, and promoting innovative technology integration. She works closely with paraprofessionals on every elementary campus, helping them grow in confidence as they guide students through digital learning. She specializes in educational technology, digital literacy, responsible AI, and creative learning experiences that empower educators and students to think critically, collaborate, and embrace innovation. Her areas of focus include EdTech, computer lab training, Adobe Express, and AI tools for teachers. In her own words, she began as a Pre-K paraprofessional and never imagined leading districtwide learning, a journey that taught her that growth does not happen by staying comfortable.Stephanie's path into education began when her husband experienced a career transition and she took a position as a Pre-K paraprofessional. She originally chose education so that she could be on the same schedule as her children, but she quickly discovered a true passion for teaching, learning, and making a difference in the lives of students and educators. That passion, combined with her dedication to innovation and lifelong learning, led her into educational technology, where she now helps lead digital learning initiatives across the district. She never expected educational technology to become her calling, yet she committed herself to learning, growing, and stepping outside her comfort zone.Her academic journey reflects the same commitment to growth. Stephanie earned an Associate of Arts in Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities, from Wharton County Junior College. She is completing a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and Teaching through Western Governors University. Even while pursuing that degree, she continues to expand her expertise, embrace new opportunities, and share her knowledge with educators across her district and beyond. Her long list of certifications includes Book Creator Certified Author, Basic Principles of Design, and a series of Adobe Lightning Learning courses on graphic organizers, sketchnoting, and visible thinking routines. She has also completed the MagicSchool Foundational and Intermediate AI Certification Courses and Adobe Creative Educator live learning, along with the educators' guide course Classrooms, Community, and Creativity. Each credential represents another step in a learning journey she has pursued alongside her full-time work, and each one strengthens the support she offers fellow educators.Stephanie was the first educator in Lamar CISD to be named an Adobe ACE Innovator. She has also been recognized as a MagicSchool AI Pioneer, MagicSchool AI Ambassador, Knowt Knight Ambassador, and Aqua by Adobe Crew Member. Her leadership extends beyond the computer lab through districtwide professional development, conference presentations, mentoring fellow educators, and sharing best practices that help others integrate emerging technologies into teaching and learning with confidence. At Terrell Elementary, she has been named Staff Member of the Month and is a two-time Support Staff Member of the Year honoree. Her work has earned her five awards in all, a reflection of the respect she has built among colleagues in six years in education.Committed to developing future leaders, Stephanie founded the first Adobe Leadership Club in Lamar CISD, which is also among the earliest elementary Adobe Leadership Clubs in the nation. Through the program, students built creativity, leadership, collaboration, communication, and responsible AI skills while earning recognition as Adobe Student Ambassadors. The club demonstrates her belief that innovation and leadership can begin at the elementary level. It also reflects her conviction that young learners deserve meaningful opportunities to create, lead, and use technology thoughtfully.Stephanie has also expanded her passion for education and community by co-hosting the podcast Off Campus with Jenn & G alongside one of her best friends, Jennifer Russell. Together, they share authentic conversations about education, parenting, band life, personal growth, and the everyday experiences that connect educators and families beyond the school day. For Stephanie, the show is a natural extension of the relationships she values most, both at school and at home. The podcast gives her another way to encourage fellow educators and parents and to celebrate the community that surrounds students.Stephanie attributes her success first to her children, who have always been her greatest motivation and inspiration. She also credits her faith and the unwavering support of her husband, family, friends, teammates, and her Koala family, all of whom have encouraged her every step of the way. Their belief in her gave her the confidence to embrace new opportunities and challenges. Through perseverance, continuous learning, and a willingness to innovate, she has developed skills that allow her to support educators, inspire students, and help others discover what is possible through technology. For her, success is not about having all the answers. It is about showing up, working hard, lifting others up, and never stopping the pursuit of growth.The best career advice Stephanie has received is to not be afraid to take a chance on herself. She has found that growth happens when she is willing to step outside her comfort zone and pursue opportunities, even when they feel intimidating. Some of the most rewarding experiences of her career, from presenting at conferences to leading districtwide professional learning and becoming an Adobe ACE Innovator, began with simply saying yes. She has learned that no one needs to know everything before starting; what matters is a willingness to learn, work hard, and believe in the ability to grow.For young women entering education and educational technology, Stephanie's advice is to never give up and to keep moving forward, even in the face of challenges or rejection. They will hear no many times, she cautions, but those moments should serve as motivation to grow, learn, and continue pursuing their goals. She believes knowledge is power and encourages them to take advantage of every opportunity to learn, whether through free trainings, professional development, certifications, or mentorship. Each experience builds confidence, strengthens skills, and prepares them for what comes next. Her own rise from Pre-K paraprofessional to a district leadership role, where she mentors elementary computer lab paraprofessionals, leads professional learning, and serves as an ambassador for educational technology, is proof that where someone starts does not determine where she will end up. She urges young women to believe in themselves, stay curious, and trust that passion and resilience can take them farther than they ever imagined.Stephanie sees navigating change as one of the biggest challenges in education today. School districts face shifting budgets, campus consolidations, evolving technology, and changing priorities, all of which can create uncertainty. At the same time, she believes these challenges open the door to innovation, collaboration, and growth. She is also a strong advocate for paraprofessionals, whom she describes as the backbone of so many schools. They wear many hats each day, supporting students, teachers, and campus operations, yet many remain severely underpaid for the invaluable work they do. She believes it is important to keep advocating for higher, more livable wages that reflect their dedication, expertise, and impact on student success.Even so, Stephanie considers this an exciting time to be in education, as technology and artificial intelligence transform the way educators teach, learn, and support students. She believes those who embrace lifelong learning, develop new skills, and remain adaptable will be well positioned to make a lasting impact. She sees adaptability as one of the most important qualities an educator can bring to this moment. Her advice is to focus on what one can control by investing in professional growth, seeking out new opportunities, and never stopping the pursuit of knowledge. In her view, there will always be a need for passionate educators who support students, empower colleagues, advocate for the profession, and find creative solutions to meet the needs of today's learners.Faith, integrity, continuous learning, collaboration, and service to others are the values that guide Stephanie's work and personal life. She believes that if she learns something that can help someone else, she should share it, and that people are stronger when they lift one another up and celebrate each other's successes. Learning, for her, is never a solitary pursuit but something meant to be shared. When she does not know an answer, she is committed to finding it, because education is constantly evolving and she wants to keep growing alongside it. At the heart of everything she does are students, whom she believes are the reason educators are there, and every decision she makes is rooted in creating opportunities that help them learn, grow, and succeed. She also believes the greatest impact comes through collaboration, and that meaningful relationships, shared ideas, and a willingness to serve create stronger schools and stronger communities.That spirit of service extends beyond school walls. Stephanie is an active volunteer with the Gene Tomas High School Band Boosters, where she serves on the Sponsorship Committee. In this role, she helps build community partnerships and secure sponsorships that support the band program, student musicians, and enrichment opportunities. She is passionate about giving back to her community and supporting students both inside and outside the classroom through service, collaboration, and advocacy.From a Pre-K classroom to districtwide leadership in educational technology, Stephanie has shown that meaningful change begins with a willingness to learn, lead, and serve. Her creativity, generosity, and determination continue to inspire educators, empower students, and strengthen the paraprofessional community she champions. Through her leadership, her advocacy, and her readiness to say yes to every chance to grow, Stephanie Aluizo Giarratano is helping shape the future of teaching and learning for students and educators alike.Learn More about Stephanie Aluizo Giarratano:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Adobe Express,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Stephanie Aluizo Giarratano Leads Districtwide Educational Technology and Responsible AI Innovation News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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