Influential Women: Shakila Mumtaz, Leads With Faith, Integrity, And A Commitment To Inclusive School Communities

NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Assistant Principal With NYC Public Schools Brings 25 Years of Bilingual Teaching and Leadership Experience to Supporting Students, Families, and EducatorsFresh Meadows, New York – Shakila Mumtaz is an Assistant Principal with NYC Public Schools and an accomplished educator with 25 years of experience serving students across elementary, middle, and high school settings. Throughout her career, she has taught all elementary subjects, Spanish, and English abroad, giving her a comprehensive understanding of student learning and achievement across diverse educational environments. As a bilingual leader fluent in English and Spanish, she is passionate about fostering inclusive school communities by strengthening partnerships among families, educators, students, and community stakeholders. Her collaborative leadership style is rooted in building trust, promoting equity, and ensuring that every student has the support and opportunities needed to succeed. Her specialties include educational leadership, instructional leadership, school administration, elementary education, and multilingual family support.In her role as Assistant Principal, Shakila provides instructional leadership while overseeing school operations, student safety, curriculum implementation, and staff development. She is dedicated to mentoring educators, cultivating professional learning communities, and creating a culture of continuous improvement that empowers both teachers and students. Her work with families is central to her approach, as she sees strong partnerships between home and school as essential to every child's success.Shakila's academic preparation reflects both her love of teaching and her commitment to leadership. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Queens College and also studied Spanish Secondary Education there. She went on to earn a Master of Science in Educational Leadership and Administration from The College of Saint Rose. She also holds a TESOL/ENL certification from St. John's University, which strengthens her ability to support multilingual learners and their families. She is an active member of ASCD, CSA, and ASTD, reflecting her dedication to professional excellence and lifelong learning.Shakila attributes her success to her unwavering faith, which has guided and strengthened her through every stage of her journey. Her children inspire her each day to become the best version of herself and motivate her to lead with purpose, resilience, and integrity. She also credits consistent hard work, perseverance, and the determination to keep moving forward, even in the face of challenges. The best career advice she has received is that no one ever feels completely ready for the next opportunity, so there is no reason to wait for the perfect moment. Growth, she has found, comes from stepping outside one's comfort zone, embracing uncertainty, and trusting in the ability to learn along the way. Doing her best, staying adaptable, and having the courage to take the leap have opened doors she never would have reached by waiting until she felt fully prepared.Her advice to young women entering education is to be intentional with every decision they make. She encourages them to give themselves time and space to reflect before acting, trusting that thoughtful decisions lead to stronger outcomes. She also urges them to stay flexible, to embrace change as an opportunity to grow, and to remain open to learning from every experience. In her view, being purposeful, reflective, and adaptable is the key to a career that is both meaningful and resilient.Shakila sees one of the biggest challenges in education today as integrating technology effectively into teaching and learning. Artificial intelligence is part of that conversation, but she believes the broader opportunity lies in helping both students and educators develop the skills to use technology as a tool that enhances critical thinking and learning rather than replacing it. Finding the right balance can be difficult, and many educators are still learning how to use these tools well. By investing in technology literacy and thoughtful implementation, she believes schools can better prepare learners for the future while preserving the essential human elements of education.Honesty, trust, and integrity are the values that matter most to Shakila in her work and personal life. She holds that integrity should guide every decision, because it is the foundation of strong relationships and lasting success. She also lives by the principle that when people know better, they do better. Continuous learning, personal accountability, and pride in doing what is right shape who she is and how she leads and serves others. Outside of her professional responsibilities, she enjoys spending quality time with her family, journaling as a way to reflect and grow, and walking throughout New York City. She finds inspiration in the city's vibrant neighborhoods, diverse communities, and rich culture.Across a quarter century in education, Shakila has remained focused on one goal: making sure every student, family, and educator in her care has the support to thrive. She stands as a model of the intentional, reflective leadership she encourages in others. Her faith, her bilingual leadership, and her commitment to integrity continue to strengthen the school communities she serves. Through her mentorship of teachers and her dedication to students and families, Shakila Mumtaz is making a lasting impact on education in New York City and beyond.Learn More about Shakila Mumtaz:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Shakila Mumtaz, Leads With Faith, Integrity, and a Commitment to Inclusive School Communities News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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