Giving Health Advances Georgia Telehealth Access With New Executive Director Dr. Minda Reed, Former CDC Health Scientist

Dr. Minda Reed, MD, MPH, Executive Director of Giving Health, a telehealth nonprofit expanding access to free healthcare for uninsured Georgians statewide.

CDC veteran and public health leader brings decade of expertise to lead Georgia telehealth nonprofit serving uninsured and low-income residents.

- Dr. Minda Reed, Executive Director, Giving HealthATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATLANTA, Ga. - Giving Health, a telehealth nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to quality healthcare for underserved communities across Georgia, today announced Dr. Minda Reed as its new Executive Director. Dr. Reed brings more than a decade of experience as a Health Scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), where she led evaluation strategy and built technical capacity across state and local public health programs nationwide.Giving Health provides free virtual primary care, urgent care, and mental health services to uninsured and low-income Georgians living at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. By connecting patients with trusted healthcare providers through telehealth, the organization removes barriers like lack of transportation, provider shortages, and geographic isolation that have long kept care out of reach, particularly in rural areas of the state. Without access to a primary care provider, many uninsured Georgians fall through the cracks entirely, turning to costly emergency rooms for conditions that could have been addressed sooner, at far lower cost, and with far better outcomes."I spent years working in public health at the national level, designing and managing evaluations, building evaluation capacity with state and local health departments, and making sure the programs we funded were actually working for the communities they were meant to serve," said Dr. Reed. "And while that work matters deeply, I kept coming back to the same truth: policy and data alone can't reach the person who needs a doctor today and has nowhere to turn. I believe everyone deserves quality healthcare, regardless of their ZIP code, socioeconomic status, or any other factor. Too many Georgians are falling through the cracks and ending up in emergency rooms for things that could have been prevented. Joining Giving Health means I can take everything I've learned and put it to work right here, for the people of Georgia."Under Dr. Reed's leadership, Giving Health plans to deepen its reach into underserved communities, strengthen partnerships across the medical and public health sectors, and advance its mission of providing access to care for Georgia's most vulnerable residents. Her background spans program evaluation, healthcare quality improvement, public health promotion and prevention, and overdose prevention strategy, alongside experience in coaching, facilitation, and thought leadership in public health spaces.Former Executive Director and Giving Health co-founder Michael Giglio will remain with Giving Health as its Director of Telehealth Services. "Delivering free telehealth services to our fellow Georgians who are struggling to access affordable, quality healthcare has been an honor and privilege. I am very excited to welcome Dr. Reed to the team. We couldn't be in better hands as Giving Health seeks to deepen its reach into underserved communities and advance its mission of providing access to care for Georgia's most vulnerable residents," said Giglio.Dr. Reed holds a Medical Doctorate from Ross University School of Medicine, a Master of Public Health from Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Duke University.For more information, please contact... or visit .About Giving HealthGiving Health is a telehealth nonprofit organization committed to expanding access to quality healthcare for underserved communities across the state of Georgia, including rural and medically underserved areas. By connecting patients with trusted healthcare providers through telehealth, Giving Health works to remove barriers to care for Georgia's most vulnerable residents. Giving Health is a proud member of the Georgia Charitable Care Network, a statewide alliance of free and charitable clinics working together to expand access to care across the state.. For more information, visit .

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Giving Health Advances Georgia Telehealth Access with New Executive Director Dr. Minda Reed, Former CDC Health Scientist News Provided By Giving Health November 03, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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