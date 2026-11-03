Brightplace Launches Free Budgeting Tool To Show Renters What's Left After Rent

The budgeting tool: renters enter their income, pick a city, and the tool returns a suggested rent budget, total monthly housing cost, and what's left for everything else.

The income it takes to afford a one-bedroom, the costs beyond rent, and move-in cash, all in one place.

Renters can calculate their full housing costs, see what remains each month and find apartments within their budget

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- brightplace today launched a free rental budgeting tool that adds up what an apartment actually costs a renter each month, and carries the resulting budget straight into apartment search.

A household earning the U.S. median of $81,604 gets a suggested rent budget of $1,694, after taxes, utilities, insurance and fees. The income requirement most properties use, three times monthly rent, would approve that same renter for $2,266. The tool shows both, because getting approved and being able to live on what's left are different questions.

The costs on top are the part renters tend to miss. On a typical one-bedroom, brightplace puts utilities, internet and renters insurance at about $237 a month, and move-in cash at $3,388 before application or admin fees.

What it takes to afford a one-bedroom, by metro

(Typical 1-bed rent / income needed)

New York, NY (city): $4,001 / $216,171

Brooklyn, NY (borough): $3,392 / $183,163

San Jose, CA: $3,070 / $172,086

San Diego, CA: $2,158 / $117,642

Los Angeles, CA: $1,932 / $103,942

Chicago, IL: $1,554 / $81,453

Philadelphia, PA: $1,412 / $71,418

Austin, TX: $1,370 / $66,420

Dallas, TX: $1,345 / $65,688

Phoenix, AZ: $1,333 / $66,892

Jacksonville, FL: $1,262 / $61,686

Houston, TX: $1,116 / $54,726

San Antonio, TX: $1,027 / $51,829

Every state and more than 180 cities at brightplace/calculators/rent-affordability.

Renters can carry their city, suggested rent budget and bedroom preferences directly into brightplace's apartment search. When considering a specific apartment, they can enter its rent and adjust utilities and fees to see how it changes their monthly housing cost, remaining money and move-in cash.

Renters tend to get caught by the costs on top. In Fannie Mae research, among renters who said upfront costs were a challenge, 54% said the fees came in higher than they expected.

"In our renter interviews, people kept describing the same problem," said Katie Mikles, Content and Brand at brightplace. "They can find the rent. What they can't find is what the place will actually cost them, or what they'll have left at the end of the month. We built this so they can work that out before they spend time touring or money applying."

Renters enter annual income, hourly pay or monthly take-home pay and pick a city. For income before taxes, brightplace estimates take-home using federal brackets, filing status, Social Security, Medicare and state income tax. Utility and insurance estimates come pre-filled and can be changed, anything the building covers can be marked as included in rent, and parking, pet rent, building fees and debt payments can be added. Every number updates as the renter edits.

The tool is available now, free, at brightplace/calculators/rent-affordability. There are companion pages for individual cities, states and salary levels.

Calculations are estimates for planning purposes only and are not financial advice. Actual costs, taxes and property requirements vary.

About brightplace

brightplace is an AI-native apartment rental platform that helps renters find the right apartment and helps operators reach renters across AI-powered search. Its Rental Advisor answers questions in plain language, compares apartments side by side, maps routes to work and frequent destinations, and shows the true monthly cost of renting beyond the advertised rent. Founded by Brian Lichtenberger and headquartered in New York, brightplace launched publicly in April 2026 and is backed by RET Ventures. Learn more at brightplace.

Katie Mikles

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brightplace

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brightplace Launches Free Budgeting Tool to Show Renters What's Left After Rent News Provided By brightplace November 03, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Telecommunications



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