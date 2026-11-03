AD1 Hospitality Assumes Management Of Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The addition of the 118-room upscale hotel strengthens AD1 Hospitality's presence in Orlando's thriving tourism and hospitality market.

- David FernandezAVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AD1 Hospitality, an award-winning and fast growing hotel management and development company, is pleased to announce that it has assumed management of the Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd, an upscale property strategically located near Universal Orlando Resort in one of Central Florida's most dynamic tourism corridors.Located at 6801 Visitors Circle in Orlando's International Drive Resort area, the 118-room hotel offers contemporary design, upscale amenities, and convenient access to major attractions, including Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Epic Universe, SeaWorld Orlando, and the Orange County Convention Center.The addition further strengthens AD1 Hospitality's presence in the Orlando market and reinforces the company's commitment to expanding its portfolio through strategic hotel management partnerships."We are proud to welcome the Cambria Hotel Orlando by Universal to the AD1 Hospitality portfolio. With its rooftop pool, bar, and restaurant offering impressive views of Universal Studios and its spectacular fireworks displays, the property delivers a unique experience in one of the nation's most dynamic tourism markets. We look forward to building on these distinctive offerings, empowering our team, and driving long-term success through operational excellence and an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction," said David Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at AD1 Hospitality.Hotel owner Shakeel Syed expressed enthusiasm about the new management partnership and the property's future under AD1 Hospitality."We are excited to partner with AD1 Hospitality as we enter the next chapter for the Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd. This hotel represents a significant investment in one of Orlando's most dynamic hospitality markets, and we believe AD1's operational expertise, revenue management capabilities, and commitment to exceptional guest experiences make them the ideal partner to help maximize the property's potential. We look forward to working together to strengthen the hotel's market position and deliver lasting value for our guests and ownership."Part of the Cambria Hotels brand by Choice Hotels International, the Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd caters to both leisure and business travelers seeking modern accommodations in a premier destination.The property features:.118 contemporary guest rooms with upscale finishes and thoughtful amenities..A rooftop swimming pool and lounge offering panoramic views of Orlando..On-site dining and beverage experiences, including rooftop dining..Approximately 3,650 square feet of flexible meeting and event space..A modern fitness center and business amenities..Convenient access to Orlando's leading theme parks, shopping, entertainment, and convention facilities.With its distinctive rooftop experience and proximity to Universal Orlando Resort, the hotel is well positioned to serve visitors seeking a memorable stay in Central Florida.About AD1 HospitalityAD1 Hospitality is a hotel management and development company focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences, operational excellence, and long-term value for hotel owners and investors. Through a comprehensive approach to hotel operations, revenue management, sales and marketing, and team development, AD1 Hospitality supports a diverse portfolio of properties across leading hospitality brands.For more information, visit .About Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal BlvdLocated at 6801 Visitors Circle, Orlando, Florida, Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd is an upscale, 118-room hotel operating under the Cambria Hotels brand, part of Choice Hotels International. The property offers modern accommodations, rooftop amenities, dining experiences, and convenient access to Universal Orlando Resort and the International Drive entertainment district.For more information, visit .

Jon McMillian

AD1 Hospitality

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AD1 Hospitality Assumes Management of Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd News Provided By AD1 Hospitality November 03, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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