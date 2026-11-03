Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Interchangeable-Insert Eye Patch For Targeted Warm And Cold Therapy

FOWLER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jody S. of Fowler, MI is the creator of the Eye Soother, an eye patch designed to provide hands-free application of warm or cold compresses to the area surrounding the eye. The device incorporates a pocket or opening that accommodates interchangeable gel inserts, allowing users to apply a selected temperature without continuously holding a compress in place. A securing tie helps maintain the patch's position during use by providing a convenient alternative to manually holding a warm or cold pack against the eye area.The eye patch is configured to receive gel inserts that can be heated or chilled before application. The insert is placed through an integrated opening which allows it to be replaced as needed when alternating between temperature treatments. This configuration is intended to facilitate consistent contact between the insert and the surrounding eye area while allowing users to keep their hands free for other activities. The design is intended for both adults and children and may be useful when managing discomfort associated with minor eye-area injuries, irritation, or swelling. Appropriate use depends on the underlying condition, the insert's temperature, and applicable medical guidance.Conventional compresses may require users to hold them in place manually. Eye Soother addresses this inconvenience through its integrated insert and securing mechanism by combining temperature-based comfort with a wearable format. Its interchangeable design also allows the same patch system to accommodate different temperature applications without requiring an entirely separate device.Key features and benefits include:.Interchangeable gel inserts: Accommodates removable gel inserts that can be heated or chilled to provide a selected temperature..Hands-free application: Maintains the compress against the eye area without requiring the user to hold it continuously..Securing tie: Helps keep the eye patch positioned over the intended treatment area during use..Warm and cold applications: Supports temperature-based comfort for appropriate eye-area conditions, including certain types of swelling and minor injuries..Adult and child use: Designed for a range of users, subject to appropriate fit, temperature precautions, and supervision where necessary.The Eye Soother ultimately combines a wearable eye patch, interchangeable thermal inserts, and a securing mechanism to simplify the application of warm or cold compresses. Its focus on hands-free use and insert accessibility offers a functional design alternative to conventional compresses that must be held manually.Jody filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to the Eye Soother. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Eye Soother can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Interchangeable-Insert Eye Patch for Targeted Warm and Cold Therapy News Provided By InventionHome November 03, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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