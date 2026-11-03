Adaviv Receives Strategic Investment From Verdex Capital As It Expands Commercial Work To Uruguay And Peru

Illustrative image: Adaviv goes beyond spotting disease, linking what crews see to the cause and the right response

Canadian agri-food investor backs the MIT spinout as it goes commercial with UPM and Montes del Plata in Uruguay and Driscoll's in Peru

SOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adaviv, an MIT spinout building AI field intelligence for growers, has received a strategic investment from Calgary-based Verdex Capital. The investment supports Adaviv's international expansion, which now includes commercial operations in Uruguay and Peru alongside the United States and Mexico.

Verdex Capital is Canada's largest private, pure-play agri-food venture firm. The investment reflects Verdex's strategy of backing technologies with the potential to strengthen Canadian agriculture, while helping proven agricultural innovations scale in global markets.

"I grew up around large-scale agriculture in Saskatchewan, and my co-founder Julian Ortiz around the farms of Colombia," said Ian Seiferling, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Adaviv. "Different crops, same problem. Growers are squeezed by markets, costs and labour, and asked to do more with less every season. AI can help, but only if it survives contact with a real farm and earns its place with crews who already have plenty to do. Verdex has been in agriculture long enough to know the difference, and that judgement is worth more to us than the cheque."

In Uruguay, Adaviv works with UPM and Montes del Plata, two of the world's largest eucalyptus producers, on nursery work that began with Uruguayan innovation funding and is now commercial. UPM alone grows more than 40 million eucalyptus seedlings a year in the country, and a problem caught at the nursery bench costs far less than one found in a plantation years later.

In Peru, the world's largest blueberry exporter, Adaviv is extending its work with Driscoll's, which already uses the platform in the US and Mexico.

Adaviv's Solution

Growers lose 30 to 50 percent of what they plant before it reaches a shelf, and few farms measure those losses consistently. Adaviv's proprietary platform helps growers sell more of what they grow. Crews photograph plants and fruit with the phones they already carry, and Adaviv's vision models score them against one standard across every farm. The system flags pests and disease early, grades fruit consistently from field to packline and forecasts volume and quality before harvest. AI agents send alerts to farm teams on WhatsApp, then recheck the same plants to see whether the treatment worked. Large produce brands use the same records in their own planning, so they can spot a shortfall before the fruit reaches the dock.

"Too much of what growers produce never gets sold, and Adaviv is going straight at that problem," said Nicole McCullough, Director of Investments at Verdex Capital. "The team built this in the field alongside growers, and some of the biggest names in produce already rely on it. We see strong potential to scale that impact globally while improving productivity and quality for Canadian growers. That's exactly the kind of innovation we want to support."

About Adaviv

Adaviv is an MIT spinout based in Somerville, Massachusetts, that builds AI field intelligence for growers, packers and food brands. It has commercial operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay and Peru. Learn more at adaviv.

About Verdex Capital

Verdex Capital is Canada's largest private, pure-play agri-food venture capital firm. Its mission is to Advance Canadian Agriculture through investment in the innovations, technologies and businesses shaping the future of food and agriculture. Building on decades of sector experience, Verdex provides capital and expertise through Carrot Ventures, AgriFund and strategic partnerships to help companies rapidly scale. Guided by the pursuit of being purposeful, impactful and curious, Verdex not only invests in agriculture and food innovation; it multiplies what's possible within it.

Ian Seiferling

Adaviv

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Adaviv Receives Strategic Investment from Verdex Capital as It Expands Commercial Work to Uruguay and Peru News Provided By Adaviv November 03, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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